Man found dead in East Palo Alto homicide

A 58-year-old man was found dead in East Palo Alto on Monday in what police are investigating as a homicide, police said Tuesday.
East Palo Alto police were called to an address in the 1800 block of East Bayshore Road near Pulgas Avenue regarding a body found in the backyard of a residence in a mobile home park, according to police dispatch reports. Arriving officers found the man, who is identified as East Palo Alto resident Christopher Hamilton, who was deceased, according to a press release issued Tuesday.
"Based on the circumstances, we are treating this investigation as a homicide," police said in the release. Details are not being released at this time of the investigation, they added.
Police had received calls about gunfire in the vicinity the previous night, according to dispatch reports.
The death marks the city's seventh homicide of the year.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is urged to contact the East Palo Alto Police Department by calling Detective Andrea Dion at 650-853-7247. Anonymous tips can be sent by email to [email protected] or text or voicemail to 650-409-6792.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Belle Haven
2 hours ago
Registered user
2 hours ago
Maybe "East Palo Alto Homicide: Victim Found" is a better headline. Condolences to the family of the victim.