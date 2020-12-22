Caltrain, SamTrans buses will operate Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Caltrain and San Mateo County Transit District buses will be operating Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, SamTrans officials said Monday.

Both will operate on a Sunday schedule on Christmas Day. Caltrain will operate on a modified schedule Christmas Eve. The schedule can be found at caltrain.com/schedules.

Buses will operate on a regular schedule Christmas Eve. Transit district offices and the first-floor ticket sales booth will be closed both days but customer service will be available.

Customer Service can be reached at 800-660-4287 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Christmas Eve and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Christmas Day.