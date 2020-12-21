News

Winter Spare the Air Alert extends to Tuesday in Bay Area

Colder overnight temperatures, light winds increase changes of lower air quality

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Mon, Dec 21, 2020, 11:25 am
Updated: Mon, Dec 21, 2020, 5:52 pm
Pedestrians photograph and observe the dark sky from the Palo Alto Baylands during a Spare the Air Alert on Sept. 9. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

UPDATE: The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a second consecutive Spare the Air Alert for Tuesday, Dec. 22, due to unhealthy weather that may lead to poor air quality if wood burning takes place.

---

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert for Monday, Dec. 21, which bans the burning of wood, manufactured fire logs or any other solid fuel, both indoors and outdoors.

The alert is the second of the winter season, prompted by predicted colder overnight temperatures and light winds that could lead to deteriorating air quality due to smoke from increased wood burning.

The air district said that a forecast high-pressure system over Northern California "will act like a lid, trapping smoke at ground level," while offshore winds could also allow Central Valley air pollution to drift into the Bay Area.

"On Monday, smoke from residential wood burning is expected to cause unhealthy air throughout the Bay Area," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. "During this holiday season, when respiratory health is a priority for us all, it is critical that everyone does their part to improve air quality and protect public health by not burning wood."

It's illegal for residents and businesses in the region to use their fireplaces, wood stoves, pellet stoves, outdoor fire pits or any other wood-burning devices during a Spare the Air Alert for fine particle pollution. Exemptions are available for homes without permanently installed heating, where wood stoves or fireplaces are the only source of heat.

Anyone whose sole source of heat is a wood-burning device must use an Environmental Protection Agency-certified or pellet-fueled device registered with the air district to qualify for an exemption. An open-hearth fireplace no longer qualifies for an exemption.

People can find out when a Spare the Air Alert is in effect by visiting sparetheair.org, calling 877-4NO-BURN (466-2876), downloading the Spare the Air smartphone app for iPhone or Android devices or connecting with Spare the Air on Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.