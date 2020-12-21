News

Police report another burglary in Atherton

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

There have been 10 burglaries, and one attempted burglary in Atherton since Oct. 1. Crime information via Atherton Police Department

Burglars struck again late last week in Atherton, marking the 10th such crime in town since Oct. 1.

Between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, burglars forced their way into a home on Rosewood Drive near Wisteria Way — in the Lindenwood neighborhood — by smashing a kitchen window, according to a Dec. 18 police news bulletin. Nothing was taken, but it appears that they attempted to drag a safe out of the home, police said.

The burglars may have intentionally shut off the power to disable the alarm system, the bulletin states. The house did have an alarm system that was not armed during the time of the break-in.

Council member Rick DeGolia told The Almanac last week that police may have a lead on the Dec. 8 burglary in which thieves took nearly $800,000 worth of jewelry from a home, he said. License plate readers captured an image of the vehicle involved in the incident, he said. The town installed 21 cameras to help deter crime and possibly capture criminals going to or leaving the scenes of burglaries.

Police have linked the same car to two other thefts in the Bay Area, he added.

Police said earlier this month that they believe the latest residential burglaries are tied to a spree two years ago. In those incidents, which took place during the winter of 2018-19, thieves gained access to residences mainly by climbing up to the second story of homes and breaking windows and doors.

The town announced Dec. 13 that the victim of the Dec. 8 burglary is offering a $50,000 reward in collaboration with police for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the burglary.

