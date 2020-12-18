Several development proposals in north Menlo Park now open for public input

When it comes to getting developments approved in Menlo Park, one of the largest obstacles many development proposals face is what's called an Environmental Impact Report. Applicants have to analyze and report on various ways their project and its construction will impact the surrounding environment, quantifying the impacts of everything from air pollution to traffic.

Community members are able to participate in this process by raising topics they'd like to be analyzed when a "notice of preparation" is released at the start of the process. They may also comment on the analysis that has been done when the draft environmental impact report is released.

The draft environmental impact reports for two projects in northern Menlo Park have been released. Go to is.gd/mpEIRs to view the draft environmental impact reports for these projects.

111 Independence Drive

This is a proposal by to build an eight-story building with 105 apartments, a cafe and above-ground parking at 111 Independence Drive. The deadline to submit comments is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. People should email comments to Payal Bhagat, contract principal planner at [email protected] or address them by mail to Bhagat at Community Development, 701 Laurel St., Menlo Park, CA 94025.