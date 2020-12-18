News

High school district paid superintendent over $250K to leave post

Sequoia Union's superintendent was ousted in September following complaints from teachers, principals

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 18, 2020, 5:10 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Sequoia Union High School District agreed to pay more than $250,000 to Superintendent Mary Streshly in exchange for her resignation. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Sequoia Union High School District paid former Superintendent Mary Streshly $256,276 to leave her position, according to a resignation and separation agreement obtained by The Almanac.

Former Sequoia Union High School District Superintendent Mary Streshly, on Aug. 24, 2017. Photo by Ana Sofia Amieva-Wang.

Streshly, whose contract was set to expire on June 30, 2022, stepped down from her role in September following calls for her firing by teachers, top district officials and administrators. The agreement states that Streshly voluntarily resigned from her post.

"The parties desire to avoid the time and expense attendant upon potential administrative and civil litigation and to settle, once and forever, all disputes arising out of ... the superintendent's employment with the district and her resignation," the Sept. 18 agreement states.

It also stipulates that the board will only provide basic employment information (date of hire, salary, job duties, resignation date and positions held within the district) and information in a letter of recommendation written by former board president Allen Weiner outlining her accomplishments as superintendent.

Streshly will also receive health benefits through the district through August 2021.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The agreement includes the press release announcing Streshly's resignation.

The Sequoia District Teachers Association (SDTA) announced a no-confidence vote against Streshly on Aug. 3 and asked for board members to replace her.

A group of district administrators that included high school principals sent a letter to the board calling for her ouster on July 31. Both teachers and administrators accused Streshly of mishandling the district's COVID-19 response and said complained of her history of ineffectual leadership. The letter included signatures from 22 principals and top administrators such as Bonnie Hansen, the assistant superintendent of instructional services.

In a statement, the Sequoia board of trustees said that Streshly left her job "in order to fulfill critical care responsibilities with her family."

Streshly became Sequoia Union High School District superintendent in July of 2017, signing on with a salary of $240,500 per year.

Former Assistant Superintendent Crystal Leach has served as the district's interim superintendent since Streshly departed.

The school board voted to hire search firm Leadership Associates during a Dec. 16, school board meeting to help find a new superintendent, said Laura Lauese, executive assistant to the superintendent and board of trustees, in a Friday, Dec. 18, email. Trustees have said they'd like to hire Streshly's replacement to start at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

The school board interviewed three consulting firms on Nov. 10 that could conduct the hiring process for a new superintendent to replace Streshly, including Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), which helped the board hire Streshly three years ago. Trustees questioned if HYA would be good for the job given that Streshly’s tenure was a shorter time than the board "would have liked."

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

High school district paid superintendent over $250K to leave post

Sequoia Union's superintendent was ousted in September following complaints from teachers, principals

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 18, 2020, 5:10 pm

The Sequoia Union High School District paid former Superintendent Mary Streshly $256,276 to leave her position, according to a resignation and separation agreement obtained by The Almanac.

Streshly, whose contract was set to expire on June 30, 2022, stepped down from her role in September following calls for her firing by teachers, top district officials and administrators. The agreement states that Streshly voluntarily resigned from her post.

"The parties desire to avoid the time and expense attendant upon potential administrative and civil litigation and to settle, once and forever, all disputes arising out of ... the superintendent's employment with the district and her resignation," the Sept. 18 agreement states.

It also stipulates that the board will only provide basic employment information (date of hire, salary, job duties, resignation date and positions held within the district) and information in a letter of recommendation written by former board president Allen Weiner outlining her accomplishments as superintendent.

Streshly will also receive health benefits through the district through August 2021.

The agreement includes the press release announcing Streshly's resignation.

The Sequoia District Teachers Association (SDTA) announced a no-confidence vote against Streshly on Aug. 3 and asked for board members to replace her.

A group of district administrators that included high school principals sent a letter to the board calling for her ouster on July 31. Both teachers and administrators accused Streshly of mishandling the district's COVID-19 response and said complained of her history of ineffectual leadership. The letter included signatures from 22 principals and top administrators such as Bonnie Hansen, the assistant superintendent of instructional services.

In a statement, the Sequoia board of trustees said that Streshly left her job "in order to fulfill critical care responsibilities with her family."

Streshly became Sequoia Union High School District superintendent in July of 2017, signing on with a salary of $240,500 per year.

Former Assistant Superintendent Crystal Leach has served as the district's interim superintendent since Streshly departed.

The school board voted to hire search firm Leadership Associates during a Dec. 16, school board meeting to help find a new superintendent, said Laura Lauese, executive assistant to the superintendent and board of trustees, in a Friday, Dec. 18, email. Trustees have said they'd like to hire Streshly's replacement to start at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.

The school board interviewed three consulting firms on Nov. 10 that could conduct the hiring process for a new superintendent to replace Streshly, including Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), which helped the board hire Streshly three years ago. Trustees questioned if HYA would be good for the job given that Streshly’s tenure was a shorter time than the board "would have liked."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.