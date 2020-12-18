High school district paid superintendent over $250K to leave post

The Sequoia Union High School District paid former Superintendent Mary Streshly $256,276 to leave her position, according to a resignation and separation agreement obtained by The Almanac.
Streshly, whose contract was set to expire on June 30, 2022, stepped down from her role in September following calls for her firing by teachers, top district officials and administrators. The agreement states that Streshly voluntarily resigned from her post.
"The parties desire to avoid the time and expense attendant upon potential administrative and civil litigation and to settle, once and forever, all disputes arising out of ... the superintendent's employment with the district and her resignation," the Sept. 18 agreement states.
It also stipulates that the board will only provide basic employment information (date of hire, salary, job duties, resignation date and positions held within the district) and information in a letter of recommendation written by former board president Allen Weiner outlining her accomplishments as superintendent.
Streshly will also receive health benefits through the district through August 2021.
The agreement includes the press release announcing Streshly's resignation.
The Sequoia District Teachers Association (SDTA) announced a no-confidence vote against Streshly on Aug. 3 and asked for board members to replace her.
A group of district administrators that included high school principals sent a letter to the board calling for her ouster on July 31. Both teachers and administrators accused Streshly of mishandling the district's COVID-19 response and said complained of her history of ineffectual leadership. The letter included signatures from 22 principals and top administrators such as Bonnie Hansen, the assistant superintendent of instructional services.
In a statement, the Sequoia board of trustees said that Streshly left her job "in order to fulfill critical care responsibilities with her family."
Streshly became Sequoia Union High School District superintendent in July of 2017, signing on with a salary of $240,500 per year.
Former Assistant Superintendent Crystal Leach has served as the district's interim superintendent since Streshly departed.
The school board voted to hire search firm Leadership Associates during a Dec. 16, school board meeting to help find a new superintendent, said Laura Lauese, executive assistant to the superintendent and board of trustees, in a Friday, Dec. 18, email. Trustees have said they'd like to hire Streshly's replacement to start at the beginning of the 2021-22 school year.
The school board interviewed three consulting firms on Nov. 10 that could conduct the hiring process for a new superintendent to replace Streshly, including Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), which helped the board hire Streshly three years ago. Trustees questioned if HYA would be good for the job given that Streshly’s tenure was a shorter time than the board "would have liked."
