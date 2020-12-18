High school district paid superintendent over $250K to leave post

The Sequoia Union High School District paid former Superintendent Mary Streshly $256,276 to leave her position, according to a resignation and separation agreement obtained by The Almanac.

Streshly, whose contract was set to expire on June 30, 2022, stepped down from her role in September following calls for her firing by teachers, top district officials and administrators. The agreement states that Streshly voluntarily resigned from her post.

"The parties desire to avoid the time and expense attendant upon potential administrative and civil litigation and to settle, once and forever, all disputes arising out of ... the superintendent's employment with the district and her resignation," the Sept. 18 agreement states.

It also stipulates that the board will only provide basic employment information (date of hire, salary, job duties, resignation date and positions held within the district) and information in a letter of recommendation written by former board president Allen Weiner outlining her accomplishments as superintendent.

Streshly will also receive health benefits through the district through August 2021.