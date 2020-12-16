Two more burglaries in Atherton, lead in theft of $800K worth of jewelry

There were two more residential burglaries in Atherton over the last week, the latest in a string of incidents that police believe are tied to a similar burglary spree two years ago. Police may also have a lead on the culprits, Mayor Rick DeGolia told The Almanac Wednesday, Dec. 16.

One of the town's new license plate readers captured an image of the vehicle involved in the Dec. 8 burglary in which nearly $800,000 worth of jewelry was taken from a home, DeGolia said in a Tuesday, Dec. 15, email. Police have linked the same car to two other thefts in the Bay Area, he said.

The most recent burglaries, which police shared details of in a Tuesday, Dec. 15, night news bulletin, took place between Dec. 7 and Dec. 15. They are among the nine burglaries in town since Oct. 1.

One likely occurred on Dec. 9 at a house on Atherton Oaks Lane near Hillview Middle School when a burglar alarm activated around 6:11 p.m. The victim, who wasn't at home, was notified their alarm activated, but believed it was a false alarm and canceled a police response. The resident reported that some time between Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m., burglars entered the second-story master bathroom by smashing the glass door using a ladder in the resident's backyard. The victim is unsure if anything was taken.

Some time between Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 9 a.m., burglars broke into a residence on the 200 block of Polhemus Avenue. The thieves climbed to the second story of the home and broke a balcony door window to get into a master bedroom. The burglar alarm was functioning, but only armed on the first floor. Nothing has been reported stolen at this time.

More on Dec. 8 incident