One-woman shows spotlight turning-point moments

Mountain View's Pear Theatre continues its current season with the digital production "The Path Back to Me," a set of one-woman shows produced in collaboration with Perspective Theatre Company, "about reaching for a lifetime aspiration and being surprised by what comes next," according to a press release.

"Full Fathom Five," by Annamarie MacLeod and Debra Ann Byrd's "Becoming Othello: A Black Girl's Journey" were filmed separately and are streaming online through Dec. 20. "Full Fathom Five" is described as an intimate "and surprisingly humorous" exploration of postpartum depression, while "Becoming Othello" deals with the author's experience seeking the title role in Shakespeare's "Othello: The Moor of Venice" and how it relates to her childhood and connection to Harlem.

More information is available at thepear.org.