Drew Combs is Menlo Park's new mayor

The year also brought growing demands to enact police reform in the aftermath of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The council dealt with the resignation of the city's police chief and brought on interim chief Dave Spiller, and is holding community listening sessions to collect input from community members about policing in Menlo Park.

In grappling with the economic impacts of the pandemic throughout the community, the council worked together to make major budget cuts and crafted programs to provide funding to those in need such as renters facing evictions, struggling businesses and restaurants looking to provide outdoor dining.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced city operations to transition in big ways nearly overnight, Taylor explained. Many staffers began working from home while others started making wellness checks and home deliveries, and in-person activities pivoted to online offerings. The library reopened for curbside pickups, she said.

The outgoing mayor, Cecilia Taylor, also gave a succinct State of the City speech, highlighting the accomplishments of the city as a whole and her accomplishments as mayor. As a departure from some previous years, it wasn't in a fancy venue and didn't have free snacks for the public, but Taylor's speech highlighted the significant accomplishments of a council and city staff hit with what the biggest public health crisis in a lifetime – and its many ripple effects throughout society and the economy.

It looked different this year on a video meeting, but the Menlo Park City Council still managed to cram in several of its year-end traditions at its last meeting scheduled in 2020, which included recognizing outgoing mayor Cecilia Taylor and outgoing councilmember Catherine Carlton, selecting Drew Combs as mayor, and swearing in new councilmember Jen Wolosin and returning councilmember Ray Mueller.

She closed by sharing a quote from Henry Organ, a 90-year-old Menlo Park resident who is active in the community. "Acts of kindness should not be random but deliberate and daily."

"I cannot imagine any of these achievements without residents, council and staff," she added. "We are working tirelessly to keep you and your family safe and set ourselves up for a prosperous future.

Among the accomplishments she highlighted were working to help the unhoused population in the marshlands near Bayfront Expressway, advocating for community needs by revising the list of amenities that developers should provide the community when they build large buildings, highlighting the potential impacts of sea level rise for the Belle Haven neighborhood, working to get air quality monitors installed in Belle Haven, and representing the historically underrepresented neighborhood on the council.

In addition, the council passed an updated climate action plan laying out environmental and energy policies to reduce fossil fuel emissions, as well as an ordinance to make it easier to build accessory or secondary dwelling units, Taylor explained.

Outgoing council member Catherine Carlton received recognition from Jackie Speier's office and from Assemblyman Marc Berman, plus council members in other communities such as Millbrae and East Palo Alto. Council members complimented Carlton on her kind demeanor and overall classiness and composure.

"What you can expect from me as mayor – minus kids screaming in the background... is what you've gotten over the last two years," Combs told meeting listeners, saying he planned to approach the position's responsibilities with integrity, thoroughness, fairness and sometimes doggedness. "That is me and that won't change."

After that, council members quickly got to divvying up which committees and commissions they plan to serve on over the next year.

After Carlton was recognized with a proclamation and kind words from her colleagues, both recently elected council members were sworn in by their families: District 3 representative Jen Wolosin, who is starting a first term, and District 5 representative Ray Mueller, who is returning for a third term.

"You are someone that does their homework with a thoroughness I've rarely seen over the course of my academic, professional and community service career," Combs told Carlton.

Drew Combs is Menlo Park's new mayor

Council bids farewell to eight-year member Catherine Carlton and welcomes District 3 representative, Jen Wolosin