Brian Dombkowski is Woodside's new mayor

Former Woodside Mayor Ned Fluet donned an orange mayoral sash gifted to him by former Councilman Daniel Yost as he passed the metaphorical gavel to Brian Dombkowski during a Dec. 8 meeting over Zoom.

Woodside council members chose Dombkowski, whose term ends in 2022, to be the town's new mayor, and Dick Brown to serve as mayor pro tem, for 2021.

Fluet shared some parting words as outgoing mayor, saying it has been a remarkable, and at times, tragic year for the town amid a pandemic and wildfires that led some residents to evacuate their homes and led to days in which smoke "blocked out the sun."

"Despite these challenges, I'm in awe of the way we handled it," Fluet said, noting how proud he is of the strength and resilience residents and town officials have shown. "We've moved our regular lives aside (because of the pandemic)."

Fluet said 2020's council was a cooperative one.