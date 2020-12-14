Brian Dombkowski is Woodside's new mayor

Former Woodside Mayor Ned Fluet donned an orange mayoral sash gifted to him by former Councilman Daniel Yost as he passed the metaphorical gavel to Brian Dombkowski during a Dec. 8 meeting over Zoom.
Woodside council members chose Dombkowski, whose term ends in 2022, to be the town's new mayor, and Dick Brown to serve as mayor pro tem, for 2021.
Fluet shared some parting words as outgoing mayor, saying it has been a remarkable, and at times, tragic year for the town amid a pandemic and wildfires that led some residents to evacuate their homes and led to days in which smoke "blocked out the sun."
"Despite these challenges, I'm in awe of the way we handled it," Fluet said, noting how proud he is of the strength and resilience residents and town officials have shown. "We've moved our regular lives aside (because of the pandemic)."
Fluet said 2020's council was a cooperative one.
He nominated Dombkowski for the mayor's post, while Dombkowski nominated Brown for his position.
Dombkowski, who joined the council in 2018, is CEO of Sand Hill Global Advisors, according to the town's website. He is a former member of the Woodside School Foundation and has lived in Woodside since 2005. He is also a former co-chief investment officer at RCM Capital Management.
"I'm humbled and honored (to serve as mayor)," Dombkowski said. He noted that Fluet was the "perfect mayor for the perfect storm that was 2020."
Brown moved to Woodside in 2011 and joined the council in 2018. He is a San Mateo County Library board member and is a serial small business entrepreneur, according to the town's website. Brown's term ends in 2022 as well.
The mayor and mayor pro tem serve one-year terms that are effective on the day and time the council reorganization takes place.
The council presented proclamations in honor of outgoing council members.
The town held an uncontested election on Nov. 3, with the candidates for the four seats up for election in districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 all unopposed.
New to the council are attorney Jenn Wall, elected to the District 1 seat, and management consultant John Carvell, elected to the District 5 seat. They are replacing Daniel Yost (District 1) and Tom Livermore (District 5), who both declined to run for reelection. Yost and Livermore both offered to provide their insights to council members in the future.
