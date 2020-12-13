Another burglary reported in Atherton

Another residential burglary has been reported in Atherton, the latest in a string of incidents that police believe are tied to a similar burglary spree between November 2018 and February 2019.

Sometime between the early afternoon on Dec. 9 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 12, an unknown suspect smashed a second-story window at a home on Serrano Drive near Stockbridge Avenue, according to a police press release. The burglar(s) appeared to have used a patio couch turned on its side to climb to the second story, police said.

"No property has yet been reported stolen, as it appears the suspects may have fled after they discovered they did not enter the master bedroom," according to the press release.

The burglar alarm was armed but did not activate when the burglar entered the home, police said.

Atherton police held a Zoom meeting attended by over 200 people on Dec. 9 in which they said they believe recent home burglaries are linked to a crime spree in town two years ago. Including this most recent incident, there have been seven burglaries and one attempted burglary in town since Oct. 1.