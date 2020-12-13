News

Another burglary reported in Atherton

Police also announce reward for information on jewelry heist last week

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Atherton police reported a burglary on Serrano Drive in a press release Dec. 12.

Another residential burglary has been reported in Atherton, the latest in a string of incidents that police believe are tied to a similar burglary spree between November 2018 and February 2019.

Sometime between the early afternoon on Dec. 9 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 12, an unknown suspect smashed a second-story window at a home on Serrano Drive near Stockbridge Avenue, according to a police press release. The burglar(s) appeared to have used a patio couch turned on its side to climb to the second story, police said.

"No property has yet been reported stolen, as it appears the suspects may have fled after they discovered they did not enter the master bedroom," according to the press release.

The burglar alarm was armed but did not activate when the burglar entered the home, police said.

Atherton police held a Zoom meeting attended by over 200 people on Dec. 9 in which they said they believe recent home burglaries are linked to a crime spree in town two years ago. Including this most recent incident, there have been seven burglaries and one attempted burglary in town since Oct. 1.

The town also announced Sunday that the victim of a residential burglary Dec. 8 -- when nearly $800,000 in jewelry was stolen from a home on Greenoaks Drive -- is offering a $50,000 reward in collaboration with police for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the burglary.

In that incident, burglars broke the glass in a second-story balcony door after climbing up the house using a downspout, police said. Approximately $790,000 in jewelry, including two men's Stanford University football Rose Bowl watches, were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atherton Police Department at (650) 688-6500.

