To boost seasonal morale, Menlo Park council agrees to light up holiday trees after all

Council members held a special open meeting Dec. 9 after a closed session to discuss the matter further after it became clear there may not be a majority of support during a preliminary conversation on the matter the previous evening.

Fremont Park is located at the intersection of Santa Cruz Avenue and University Drive in downtown Menlo Park and the Onetta Harris Community Center is located at 100 Terminal Ave. in Menlo Park.

More than a week into December, the Menlo Park City Council decided 3-1, with Councilwoman Betsy Nash opposed and Cecilia Taylor absent, to approve spending $40,000 to add holiday tree lights at Fremont Park and the Onetta Harris Community Center.

The lights will be up Sunday, Dec. 13, and remain up into the new year. People are advised to practice COVID-19 safety by wearing masks and maintaining distance from other households when they visit.

The council also discussed another site where tree lights have traditionally been set up, at the corner of Ravenswood Avenue and El Camino Real, but that site was more expensive. Also, Mueller said, the Fremont Park location could help draw people to downtown businesses.

"My support is a bit strained," Combs said, before voting to approve spending for the lights. The previous night, he noted that he understood the concerns about the cost, but added that, as a parent of small kids, his family has to visit another city to see a large holiday tree lit up.

"This is a really difficult season, and we may need this money next year," she said. "I see this is a prolonged economic downturn. We don't know what is ahead."

"I think that this is one of those times where we make an investment in basically quality of life and sanity," Carlton said. "I think it's a wonderful thing to do and a great tradition to keep going."

Council members Ray Mueller and Catherine Carlton most favored installing the holiday lights. Mueller said he'd heard from community members who were "looking for some holiday cheer" and that this is a hard time for many community residents who may live alone, feel isolated from family members far away, or be older and living with elevated and long-term fears that they may catch COVID-19. Lighting the trees, he explained, may offer cheer to people needing a mental health boost.

To boost seasonal morale, Menlo Park council agrees to light up holiday trees after all

The lights, nixed earlier this year during budget cuts, come at a cost of $40,000