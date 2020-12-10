News

Roberts Market provides curbside pickup to Sequoias seniors

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 10, 2020, 11:07 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Volunteer Jami Worthington, left, and Roberts Market store manager Mike Kerr pack up groceries for Sequoias retirement community residents in Portola Valley on Dec. 8. Photo by Olivia Treynor.

For residents of the Sequoias retirement community in Portola Valley, mostly confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, pickups of a little something extra at the nearby Roberts Market have been a delight. A recent call for volunteers to help bag the items brought in an immediate and "overwhelming" response, said Mike Kerr, the store manager.

On Tuesday and Friday afternoons, the seniors drive up to the store, located on Alpine Road, and have items loaded into their trunks without having to leave the car. The residents have been on "super secret lockdown" and only leaving home for medical appointments for the most part, Kerr said.

"It just happened kind of organically when the Sequoia residents were locked down," said Kerr, who has managed the grocery store for five years. Residents email Kerr twice a week with their grocery requests. While the Sequoias provides residents with all the food they need, "sometimes they want a little more." Treats requested include bottles of wine, chocolate bars, cookies, crackers or soy milk.

The community has stepped up to help. An innumerable amount of people responded to Kerr's recent post on the Portola Valley Forum, an email forum for residents and members of the Portola Valley community, asking for volunteers to help bag groceries for the roughly 20 to 25 seniors who participate in the program.

"I stopped counting after taking 15 names," Kerr said. "We only really needed three to four (volunteers)."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The seniors thank Kerr "effusively" and tell him how much it makes the lockdown easier to deal with, he said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Roberts Market provides curbside pickup to Sequoias seniors

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 10, 2020, 11:07 am

For residents of the Sequoias retirement community in Portola Valley, mostly confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, pickups of a little something extra at the nearby Roberts Market have been a delight. A recent call for volunteers to help bag the items brought in an immediate and "overwhelming" response, said Mike Kerr, the store manager.

On Tuesday and Friday afternoons, the seniors drive up to the store, located on Alpine Road, and have items loaded into their trunks without having to leave the car. The residents have been on "super secret lockdown" and only leaving home for medical appointments for the most part, Kerr said.

"It just happened kind of organically when the Sequoia residents were locked down," said Kerr, who has managed the grocery store for five years. Residents email Kerr twice a week with their grocery requests. While the Sequoias provides residents with all the food they need, "sometimes they want a little more." Treats requested include bottles of wine, chocolate bars, cookies, crackers or soy milk.

The community has stepped up to help. An innumerable amount of people responded to Kerr's recent post on the Portola Valley Forum, an email forum for residents and members of the Portola Valley community, asking for volunteers to help bag groceries for the roughly 20 to 25 seniors who participate in the program.

"I stopped counting after taking 15 names," Kerr said. "We only really needed three to four (volunteers)."

The seniors thank Kerr "effusively" and tell him how much it makes the lockdown easier to deal with, he said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.