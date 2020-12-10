Roberts Market provides curbside pickup to Sequoias seniors

For residents of the Sequoias retirement community in Portola Valley, mostly confined to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, pickups of a little something extra at the nearby Roberts Market have been a delight. A recent call for volunteers to help bag the items brought in an immediate and "overwhelming" response, said Mike Kerr, the store manager.

On Tuesday and Friday afternoons, the seniors drive up to the store, located on Alpine Road, and have items loaded into their trunks without having to leave the car. The residents have been on "super secret lockdown" and only leaving home for medical appointments for the most part, Kerr said.

Slideshow Mike Kerr delivers groceries to Sequoias resident Richard Babb's car on Dec. 8. Photo by Olivia Treynor. A grocery list from a Sequoias resident sits in the cart of a volunteer who will go through Roberts Market in Portola Valley selecting the items, which are then packed up for contactless delivery to the trunks of the seniors' cars. Photo by Olivia Treynor. Bags of groceries for pickup by Sequoias residents in a cart in Roberts Market on Dec. 8. Sequoias residents ordering groceries remotely has generated a demand too great for Roberts Market employees alone to fulfill, and so volunteers have now been recruited to help. Photo by Olivia Treynor. Previous Next

"It just happened kind of organically when the Sequoia residents were locked down," said Kerr, who has managed the grocery store for five years. Residents email Kerr twice a week with their grocery requests. While the Sequoias provides residents with all the food they need, "sometimes they want a little more." Treats requested include bottles of wine, chocolate bars, cookies, crackers or soy milk.

The community has stepped up to help. An innumerable amount of people responded to Kerr's recent post on the Portola Valley Forum, an email forum for residents and members of the Portola Valley community, asking for volunteers to help bag groceries for the roughly 20 to 25 seniors who participate in the program.

"I stopped counting after taking 15 names," Kerr said. "We only really needed three to four (volunteers)."