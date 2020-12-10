Community briefs: Firefighters' toy drive; letters to Santa; longtime Portola Valley committee members retire

Fire district toy drive

This year, Menlo Park Fire Protection District firefighters are asking for help collecting toys for 419 children in need.

If you or your business chooses to participate, contact John Wurdinger at [email protected] and indicate the number of children you want to sponsor.

Toys can be delivered to one of the district's seven firehouses (addresses are listed on the link below) by Dec. 18. Drop off toys in a clear 55 gallon bag with the child's name and assigned number. Be mindful when dropping off toys that, because of COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are not allowed inside the firehouses.

Toys will be distributed on Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

For more information, go here.

