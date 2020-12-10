News

Community briefs: Firefighters' toy drive; letters to Santa; longtime Portola Valley committee members retire

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 10, 2020, 11:21 am 0
Fire district toy drive

This year, Menlo Park Fire Protection District firefighters are asking for help collecting toys for 419 children in need.

If you or your business chooses to participate, contact John Wurdinger at [email protected] and indicate the number of children you want to sponsor.

Toys can be delivered to one of the district's seven firehouses (addresses are listed on the link below) by Dec. 18. Drop off toys in a clear 55 gallon bag with the child's name and assigned number. Be mindful when dropping off toys that, because of COVID-19 restrictions, visitors are not allowed inside the firehouses.

Toys will be distributed on Dec. 21, 22 and 23.

For more information, go here.

Letters to Santa

If your child would like to write a letter to Santa and receive a response by Dec. 24, drop off his/her letter by Dec. 11 at the Atherton Police Department, 83 Ashfield Road.

Please include your mailing address, so Santa knows where to send the letter.

Any questions can be directed to Jennifer Frew, "PD Elf," at 650-752-0503 or via email at [email protected]

Portola Valley committee members step down

Marge DeStaebler, a member of the town of Portola Valley's Conservation Committee, is stepping down after 24 years of service, according to a Dec. 3 email to residents from Councilman Jeff Aalfs.

"Her love of nature, and of gardening in particular, has shown through in her contributions on native plantings, and our perennial war on broom!" Aalfs said, referring to the invasive nonnative plant. "Marge also volunteered as a science specialist at Ormondale (Elementary School) years ago, sharing her love of nature with our children."

Bill Urban, who has served 24 years on the town Finance Committee, is also leaving his post.

"Bill has worked tirelessly to promote and protect the town's financial health," Aalfs said. "Notably, he stewarded our funds through the El Niño situation of the late '90s; he helped lead the funding of our pension liabilities (a complicated step that will save us hundreds of thousands of dollars in the long term); and he recently assisted in the reinvestment of part of our general fund to achieve higher returns."

