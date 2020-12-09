Facebook to invest $150M for affordable housing in Bay Area

Facebook announced today that it will be dedicating $150 million to affordable housing for low-income residents in the Bay Area. Destination: Home, a nonprofit organization focused on alleviating homelessness in Santa Clara County, will contribute an additional $5 million.

In a company press statement, David Wehner, chief financial officer of Facebook, said the money will support the development of at least 2,000 affordable homes for families making less than 30% of the Bay Area's median income.

Starting today, projects from Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa counties will be eligible to have access to the fund. But one-third of the investment will be dedicated to Santa Clara County with the partnership the social media company has with Destination: Home, the company said.

"We expect to fund at least five projects across the eligible counties in the next 12 months and plan to distribute all $150 million by 2026, Wehner wrote in the statement.

The funding allocation is part of the tech giant's larger $1 billion commitment to California, which it announced in October 2019. Facebook said at the time that the money is intended to address the affordable housing crisis in the state with the goal of creating up to 20,000 housing units for essential workers.