Crime brief: $800K worth of jewelry stolen in Atherton

Someone stole hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from an Atherton home on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

One or more thieves made away with about $790,000 in jewelry after rummaging through a master bedroom and its closets at a home on Greenoaks Drive near Fredrick Avenue between 3:40 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to a Wednesday, Dec. 9, Atherton Police Department news bulletin.

Burglars broke in by smashing a second-story French door window adjacent to a balcony, police said.

The break-in method is notably consistent with a string of burglaries that happened last winter, in which thieves climbed up to the second story of homes to gain entry. Last month, police noted that two recent burglaries also involved burglars breaking glass doors or windows at the back of houses by climbing up to the second story.

"We believe the burglars are breaking into homes where they think the resident is not at home," a Nov. 19 news bulletin states about the two November burglaries. "We believe the burglars arrive in neighborhoods when there is still daylight, and then when it gets dark, they wait to see which homes do not have lights on and appear to be unoccupied."