Sheriff's activities league executive director arrested for alleged fraud

The executive director of the youth-serving San Mateo County Sheriff's Activities League was taken to jail Friday, Dec. 11, for allegedly stealing about $25,000 from the league, sheriff's officials said.

South San Francisco resident Barbara Bonilla, 55, was taken to the San Mateo County Jail and is being held on $70,000 bail.

Bonilla was also a Sheriff's Office employee. In May, she resigned from her job and is also no longer affiliated with the activities league, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In January, a bookkeeper with the league apparently noticed some discrepancies on the books and an internal review revealed the possibility of fraud.

As a result, Bonilla was put on administrative leave Feb. 10, sheriff's officials said.