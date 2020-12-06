Online talks to support families' health

There are a variety of upcoming online programs for parents and their children about topics ranging from mental health to the importance of sleep.

Dr. Shashank Joshi, a Stanford University psychiatrist and an expert in mental health and suicide prevention, will lead a talk on how parents can support the mental health of children and teens, especially during a pandemic, on Dec. 7.

Joshi will address how parents and schools can promote youth mental wellness, teach parents to identify and support children impacted by mental health concerns, and to recognize the signs of suicidality. The presentation is sponsored by Peninsula Health Care District, in partnership with The Parent Venture. Register for the event here.

Eran Magen, founder of the Center for Supportive Relationships, will host a forum titled "How to Give Advice Your Child (Might) Listen To" on Dec. 11. The Sequoia Healthcare District, in partnership with The Parent Education Series and The Parent Venture, are organizing the talk. Register for the event here.

Sleep specialist Matthew Walker and research psychologist Kelly McGonigal will discuss the benefits restful sleep and exercise have on well-being during The Common Ground Speaker Series "Underslept and Idle: The Transformative Effects of Sleep & Movement" on Dec. 8. Register for the event here.