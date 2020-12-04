Singer-songwriters Jaeger & Reid make for a musical First Friday

Woodside Arts & Culture Committee is starting the weekend off on the right note, quite literally, with an online concert on Friday, Dec. 4. The latest installment of the committee's monthly First Friday Zoom series features a performance by Bay Area contemporary acoustic folk and Americana duo Jaeger & Reid.

Singer/songwriters Judi Jaeger and Bob Reid play a mix of original music and contemporary interpretations of songs written by others. Their music emphasizes strong, soaring vocal harmonies, accompanied by acoustic guitar and ukulele.

They have been performing together since 2015, according to their website, and have released an album, "From Way Up Here," which features their originals as well as some well-loved covers.

The performance takes place 7-8 p.m. For more information, visit woodsideartandculture.org.