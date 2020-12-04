News

Application opens for vacant Las Lomitas district board seats

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 4, 2020, 11:24 am 0
Las Lomitas Elementary School District office in Menlo Park on Nov. 10. Two seats will open up on the district's school board in mid-December. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Applications are now being accepted for two soon-to-be vacant seats on the Las Lomitas Elementary School District's governing board. Applicants must be registered voters and reside in the district, which has an elementary school in Atherton and a middle school in Menlo Park.

The seats will be open in mid-December following trustee-elect Jody Leng's decision not assume her seat and a sitting trustee, Jon Venverloh, who resigned on Nov. 8 over his wife Mehredith's racist and misogynistic tweets. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 5 p.m.

Trustees voted to pursue an appointment process. They had to either order a special election or make provisional appointments within 60 days of the vacancies (on or before Jan. 7, 2021 for Venverloh's former seat, and Feb. 9, 2021 for the seat to which Leng was elected), according to San Mateo County.

Without Venverloh and Leng, there will only be three sitting board members in December: Dana Nunn; board member-elect Jason Morimoto, who assumes his seat on Dec. 11, and John Earnhardt. Trustees Diana Honda and Bill Steinmetz did not seek reelection and their terms end on Dec. 11. When the board is composed of three members, there must be a quorum (3-0 motion) for votes to pass, according to Superintendent Beth Polito.

New trustees should expect to spend about seven hours a week on their duties during weeks in which the board meets and about two hours on other weeks, according to an FAQ on board service. But, during the pandemic, board members have spent, on average, five or more hours a week on board activities, strategic planning, construction, pandemic committee and general board service.

At the same time, a change.org petition is now circulating to recall Las Lomitas Elementary School District Trustee John Earnhardt. Parents say his comments in the Palo Alto Daily Post reacting to Mehredith Venverloh's insulting tweets about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris lacked sensitivity and warrant his removal.

District employees are not eligible for the positions.

Applicants should be available for interviews to be held during special board meetings on Zoom on Dec. 16, Dec. 18 or in early January. More specific information will be announced in the near future. The board anticipates appointing a candidate immediately following the interview process, according to the district.

Submit the application via email to: [email protected] and [email protected] or a hard copy to: Superintendent’s Office Las Lomitas Elementary School District 1011 Altschul Avenue Menlo Park, CA 94025.

For additional information please contact the superintendent’s office at 650-854-2880 or [email protected] View the application here.

