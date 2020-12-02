News

San Mateo County rolls out permanent mobile COVID-19 testing site

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 11:07 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Starting Tuesday, San Mateo County will provide a permanent COVID-19 mobile testing site free of charge that will operate five days per week, Supervisor David Canepa announced.

The site will operate in the Jefferson Union High School District parking lot at 699 Serramonte Blvd. in Daly City as part of a contract with the company Curative. People as young as 5 can get a test free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to the county.

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan in September, San Mateo County has more than doubled its testing rates, and is now testing at the second-highest rate of any county in the state, behind only San Francisco, Canepa's office said.

The state sponsors one Verily/Project Baseline testing operation in San Mateo County, and the county has a private contract with Verily for a second testing site, costing San Mateo County approximately $1.7 million per month.

The county-sponsored testing operation with Verily, which is in addition to the one with Curative, rotates throughout the county, including in Daly City, San Bruno, Half Moon Bay, North Fair Oaks and East Palo Alto on a regular schedule, although the contract expires at the end of December.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

A testing schedule in San Mateo County is available online at

www.smcgov.org/testing.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

— Bay City News Service

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

San Mateo County rolls out permanent mobile COVID-19 testing site

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 11:07 am

Starting Tuesday, San Mateo County will provide a permanent COVID-19 mobile testing site free of charge that will operate five days per week, Supervisor David Canepa announced.

The site will operate in the Jefferson Union High School District parking lot at 699 Serramonte Blvd. in Daly City as part of a contract with the company Curative. People as young as 5 can get a test free of charge from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, according to the county.

Since Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled the Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan in September, San Mateo County has more than doubled its testing rates, and is now testing at the second-highest rate of any county in the state, behind only San Francisco, Canepa's office said.

The state sponsors one Verily/Project Baseline testing operation in San Mateo County, and the county has a private contract with Verily for a second testing site, costing San Mateo County approximately $1.7 million per month.

The county-sponsored testing operation with Verily, which is in addition to the one with Curative, rotates throughout the county, including in Daly City, San Bruno, Half Moon Bay, North Fair Oaks and East Palo Alto on a regular schedule, although the contract expires at the end of December.

A testing schedule in San Mateo County is available online at

www.smcgov.org/testing.

— Bay City News Service

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.