Suspected homicide victim found on Highway 35 identified as East Palo Alto man

Man has been dead 'for quite some time,' says San Mateo County sheriff's detective

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 10:27 am 0
Updated: Wed, Dec 2, 2020, 3:43 pm
Investigators are treating the discovery of a body found Tuesday near state Highway 35 and Quail Court in Woodside as a homicide, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The office was notified about 5 p.m. of a possible body just off Highway 35, better known as Skyline Boulevard, an elevated and somewhat isolated area near Burleigh Murray Ranch State Park.

Medics determined that the man had been dead "for quite some time," said Detective Rosemerry Blankswade. "Due to the specific nature of how he was found, our investigators are treating it like a homicide."

The victim has been identified as Eddy Cervantes, 40, of East Palo Alto, Blankswade said Wednesday afternoon.

Skyline Boulevard was closed between Quail Court and state Highway 92 until about 3 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 650-599-1536. Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who was with Cervantes or knew of his whereabouts before his death; anyone who saw suspicious activity or behavior on Skyline; and anyone who might have trail or surveillance camera footage.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

