News

Today: Supervisors to consider completing purchase of hotels to shelter unhoused residents

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 1, 2020, 2:03 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday completing the purchase of two hotel properties to provide shelter to unhoused residents via the state's Project Homekey initiative.

During a special meeting, which takes place via Zoom at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the supervisors will consider resolutions to complete the purchase of the Pacific Inn and the TownePlace Suites, both located in Redwood City.

Project Homekey is a statewide project that purchases hotels and other buildings to transform them into long-term housing for unsheltered people, especially those who are vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received more than $33 million in funding from the state to purchase the two hotel properties and provide a total of 170 rooms.

To view the agenda and access the video link for Tuesday's meeting, go here.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Today: Supervisors to consider completing purchase of hotels to shelter unhoused residents

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 1, 2020, 2:03 pm

San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday completing the purchase of two hotel properties to provide shelter to unhoused residents via the state's Project Homekey initiative.

During a special meeting, which takes place via Zoom at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the supervisors will consider resolutions to complete the purchase of the Pacific Inn and the TownePlace Suites, both located in Redwood City.

Project Homekey is a statewide project that purchases hotels and other buildings to transform them into long-term housing for unsheltered people, especially those who are vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received more than $33 million in funding from the state to purchase the two hotel properties and provide a total of 170 rooms.

To view the agenda and access the video link for Tuesday's meeting, go here.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.