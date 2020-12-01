Today: Supervisors to consider completing purchase of hotels to shelter unhoused residents

San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors will consider on Tuesday completing the purchase of two hotel properties to provide shelter to unhoused residents via the state's Project Homekey initiative.

During a special meeting, which takes place via Zoom at 3 p.m. Tuesday, the supervisors will consider resolutions to complete the purchase of the Pacific Inn and the TownePlace Suites, both located in Redwood City.

Project Homekey is a statewide project that purchases hotels and other buildings to transform them into long-term housing for unsheltered people, especially those who are vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county received more than $33 million in funding from the state to purchase the two hotel properties and provide a total of 170 rooms.

To view the agenda and access the video link for Tuesday's meeting, go here.