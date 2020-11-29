News

Atherton police host annual toy drive for Selby Lane School

Police delivered toys and other goods to Adelante Selby Lane Spanish Immersion School on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. Photo courtesy of Atherton Police Department

The Atherton Police Activities League and Police Officers' Association are collecting toys and other gifts for Adelante Selby Lane Spanish Immersion School in Atherton for the holidays.

Toys can be dropped off in the lobby of the Atherton Police Department, 83 Ashfield Road, and at Menlo Circle Club, 190 Park Lane.

Suggested donations include: art supplies, Hot Wheels, jump ropes, science projects, Barbies, dolls, action figures, blankets, warm clothes, basketballs, soccer balls, sports equipment, beads and jewelry-making kits.

In past years, the organizations had held a shopping spree at Target for students in need at local Atherton schools, but that is not feasible this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the groups will give students Target gift cards instead, said police Chief Steve McCulley in an email.

The deadline to drop off donated items is Monday, Dec. 14.

For more information, contact Jennifer Frew at 650-752-0503 or [email protected]

Angela Swartz

