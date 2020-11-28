San Mateo County enters COVID-19 'purple tier,' curfew

“This is not unexpected considering the virus is surging across the state," Sup. David Canepa said in a separate statement. "That being said, we have doubled the rate we are testing and are now second in the state behind only San Francisco in the rate that we do test. We are well positioned to handle the surge considering the hospital capacity we have and resources needed to battle COVID. As the holidays approach, we must double down on the core behaviors of frequent hand washing, socially distancing, avoiding crowds and most importantly wearing our damn masks. It's on us to take the personal responsibility to protect our families, friends and neighbors from this very deadly disease.“

The county is also under a curfew order that begins at 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. San Mateo County has seen an 85% spike in COVID-19 cases between October and November, according to county health data.

San Mateo County had been in the less restrictive "red tier" since late September. A statement issued by the San Mateo County Emergency Operations Center announced the new designation and a nighttime curfew, both to begin on Nov. 30.

Continued steeply climbing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have pushed San Mateo County into the state's most restrictive "purple tier," and a nighttime curfew and Santa Clara County's health officer has ordered additional restrictions on top of the already declared purple tier in that county, press statements announced on Saturday, Nov. 28.

“I am gravely concerned by the continuing surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations,” Cody said in a public statement. “The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in our county has doubled in just the past couple of weeks, and we are at risk of exceeding our hospital capacity very soon if current trends continue. During this critical time of surging COVID-19 transmission in our community, I urge every resident to exercise caution and to the greatest extent possible, minimize contact with anyone outside of your immediate household.”

The changes include a maximum 10% capacity indoors in many stores and facilities, prohibiting contact sports, and reducing the size of outdoor gatherings. The county is also issuing a mandatory directive on travel, which strongly discourages leisure and non-essential travel, and requires anyone entering the county to quarantine for 14 days after returning from travel of more than 150 miles. The new mandatory directives begin Monday, Nov. 30 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until at least Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. unless they are extended.

As of Nov. 28, the county had 760 new cases of COVID-19 and 239 COVID-related hospitalizations, 71 of which are in the intensive-care unit, county officials said in a press release. These numbers set new records for the highest single-day counts since the outset of the pandemic. To reduce the likelihood of a surge in hospitalizations that would exceed the capacity of hospitals within the county, Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody announced new mandatory directives that accompany her prior Risk Reduction Order.

Professional, collegiate, and youth sports: All recreational activities involving physical contact or close proximity to people outside one’s household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited. People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times.

All facilities open to the public must establish a “metering system” to ensure the capacity limits, such as by posting an employee at the facility entrance to track the number of people entering and exiting.

Capacity limits for indoor facilities: Stores and other facilities open to the public will be limited to 10% capacity indoors. Grocery stores, drug stores, and pharmacies will be allowed to operate at 25% capacity indoors to ensure adequate access to food and medicine.

Quarantine post-travel: Leisure and non-essential travel are strongly discouraged, and a new mandatory directive on travel will require people to quarantine for 14 days upon return to the county after travel of more than 150 miles. Healthcare workers traveling into the county to provide care or patients traveling into the county to obtain treatment are exempted from this requirement.

San Mateo County enters COVID-19 'purple tier,' curfew

Record COVID-19 cases also prompt new health restrictions in Santa Clara County, mandatory travel directive