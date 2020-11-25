What county health leaders are doing to bridge COVID-19 testing gaps

In early September, he said, he and his coworkers had been mostly following safety protocols but let their guards down around a trusted colleague, who wasn't masked. Within days, he had contracted the virus, along with his wife, her parents and her sister, he said. Although he began quarantining away from other family members as soon as he felt symptoms, isolating himself in his kids' bedroom while the kids were relocated to an air mattress in the living room, it was too late, he said.

The discussion, moderated by Henrietta Burroughs, executive director of East Palo Alto Today, convened health leaders and other community members to share what they've learned and what they're doing to reduce the pandemic's toll on communities of color.

The virtual event also included an announcement that the county recently created a health equity officer position to be filled by Shireen Malekafzali of Get Healthy San Mateo County, focused on bringing together existing equity efforts, identifying needs and listening to community leaders in the hardest hit areas.

People of color have been the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and San Mateo County is working on reducing disparities through testing initiatives, county health officials said in a panel discussion hosted Nov. 19.

Justin Mates, deputy county manager, described some of the obstacles that the public health department has worked to overcome to make testing more accessible to residents. For instance, although the county established a stationary large-scale testing site in San Mateo, many residents had a hard time getting there. In response, the county has set up rotating drive-thru sites throughout the county, as well as walk-up sites in neighborhoods to make it more convenient and accessible. As a result, the county has doubled its testing rates, he said.

"This virus is not a cold, it's not the flu," he said. "It's something completely different."

While he experienced fevers, his wife experienced more severe symptoms, including body pains, a fever for 10 days, dehydration and fainting, he said. Both she and Alvarado's colleague also experienced severe insomnia for days while they were in recovery, he added.

"Verily has responded to some of the concerns folks have had about how the information is used," he said. "There are clear opportunities for people to opt out of the Verily system."

Mates confirmed that his office had also heard those concerns and noted that the county's standing testing site is state-sponsored and the decision is not at the county level.

The contracts' critics also raised concerns that although funding for some testing sites is intended to help low-income, Latino or Black neighborhoods, there had been some instances of higher rates of higher-income residents registering for drive-thru tests through the Google-linked system.

One contractor the county is working with is Verily, a subsidiary of Google. Several weeks ago, Alameda and San Francisco counties ended their contracts with Verily in response to concerns that the company requires people to have a Gmail account, does not provide information in many languages, and can ask enrollees sensitive personal information, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Another barrier to testing is the question of trust, Mates said. Some testing vendors require people to make appointments online in advance and may ask a lot of questions, and some people are inclined not to trust vendors or the government with such information, he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has also put together a task force that will evaluate vaccines even after they are approved at the federal level to make sure they are safe.

Generally, it will be essential health care workers, then people who are over 65 or who have underlying medical conditions that make them more vulnerable to developing complications from COVID-19, Tai said. These conditions include cancer, heart conditions, a weak immune system and Type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Our key strategy is to test more people," said Tai. People who are vulnerable, elderly, or don't speak English as their first language are priorities for increased testing, he added.

He emphasized the need for people to stay safe during Thanksgiving by spending it with one's immediate household. "The message is to spend the holidays in your own bubble," he said.

The positivity rates among Spanish and Vietnamese speakers are currently about four times that of the general population, between 11% to 15%, so the county plans more outreach to these communities in particular, said Dr. Kenneth Tai, the chief health officer at North East Medical Services, a nonprofit community health center.

COVID-19 is much more infectious than the flu and much more deadly for older adults, particularly those over 60, he said.

Within your own household, he advised, start wearing a mask in the house as soon as you feel symptoms or think you might need to go get a test.

"We now know that half of COVID cases are infected by people who don't have symptoms," said Dr. Curtis Chan, deputy health officer in San Mateo County, who offered additional guidance for how to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Other barriers to accessing testing may be cultural, said Melissa Aliu, a first-generation Samoan and Tongan scholar. In the family-oriented Pacific Islander community, many households are multigenerational, and quarantining in isolation may not be a realistic option, she said. While earlier outreach efforts didn't necessarily resonate with her community's values, she said that testing outreach efforts should focus on the importance of getting tested in terms of caring for one's family's health.

County officials have also worked to figure out ways to create temporary Gmail accounts, for instance, or avoid signing into Gmail or the Google platform to access test results, he said. The privacy concerns, he added, should be balanced against the "values testing vendors bring to the table."

What county health leaders are doing to bridge COVID-19 testing gaps