Inmate found dead in Redwood City jail

An inmate found unresponsive Tuesday in a housing pod at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City is believed to have died from natural causes, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.
The inmate was discovered during a security check about 4 p.m. and was given medial treatment, including CPR, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
The San Mateo County Coroner's Office will identify the inmate after the family has been notified.
