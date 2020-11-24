Home sales: Los Altos has highest sale at $6 million

A complete list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where Los Altos recorded the highest sale at $6 million for a Craftsman-inspired, six-bedroom home built in 2012.

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from the County Recorder's Office. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

East Palo Alto

2320 Clarke Ave. W. Panlilio to U. & C. Buckley for $765,500 on 10/13/20; built 2006, 4bd, 2,820 sq.ft; previous sale 9/13, $650,000

1004 Newbridge St. L. & C. Paramo to M. & M. Hernandez for $975,000 on 10/13/20; built 1950, 2bd, 1,430 sq.ft; previous sale 7/05, $485,000

2345 Oakwood Drive K. Cressman to M. & M. Gomez for $710,000 on 10/9/20; built 1940, 2bd, 820 sq.ft; previous sale 1/05, $360,000

2152 Ralmar Ave. R. Haas to L. & C. Wang for $855,000 on 10/14/20; built 1947, 2bd, 870 sq.ft

Los Altos

10612 Creston Drive Sarto Living Trust to Y. & C. Zeng for $2,020,000 on 10/13/20; built 1956, 4bd, 1,994 sq.ft

548 Gabilan St. Homelight Homes Inc to F. Yu for $1,705,000 on 10/16/20; built 1997, 2bd, 1,239 sq.ft; previous sale 11/15, $1,501,000

1004 Marcelli Circle D. Ling to S. & Z. Xu for $1,968,000 on 10/14/20; built 2014, 3bd, 1,565 sq.ft; previous sale 11/16, $1,788,000

307 Quinnhill Road Chin Living Trust to Wu Living Trust for $3,926,000 on 10/16/20; built 1983, 5bd, 3,249 sq.ft

565 Rosita Ave. Parasnis Family Trust to P. & M. Meltz for $6,000,000 on 10/13/20; built 2012, 5bd, 3,670 sq.ft; previous sale 6/12, $3,567,000

350 San Domingo Way Frederic Living Trust to M. & P. Kaul for $3,070,000 on 10/14/20; built 1967, 2bd, 1,930 sq.ft

487 Valencia Drive Davies Living Trust to B. & P. Tank for $3,425,000 on 10/15/20; built 1956, 4bd, 2,335 sq.ft; previous sale 8/99, $995,000

226 West Edith Ave. #16 Merriweather Family Trust to M. & E. Khouri for $1,150,000 on 10/16/20; built 1975, 1bd, 968 sq.ft; previous sale 3/13, $680,000

Menlo Park

2151 Avy Ave. #1 Parsell-Krummel Trust to X. & J. Chen for $1,350,000 on 10/8/20; built 1989, 2bd, 1,318 sq.ft; previous sale 5/17, $1,320,000

360 Claremont Way Bames Family Trust to Rauen Living Trust for $4,400,000 on 10/9/20; built 1952, 4bd, 2,675 sq.ft; previous sale 5/00, $1,200,000

110 Forest Lane J. & A. Kremer to Mccarthy Trust for $2,225,000 on 10/13/20; built 1965, 3bd, 2,220 sq.ft; previous sale 4/14, $2,000,000

682 Live Oak Ave. C. & C. Alan to 682 Live Oak LLC for $2,495,000 on 10/14/20; built 1962, 6bd, 3,557 sq.ft

759 Middle Ave. Grafstrom Family Trust to M. & A. Callahan for $3,001,000 on 10/8/20; built 1939, 4bd, 2,085 sq.ft; previous sale 7/13, $1,465,000

2181 Monterey Ave. Toig Trust to T. & T. Pham for $3,525,000 on 10/9/20; built 2014, 5bd, 2,582 sq.ft; previous sale 5/14, $2,900,000

2198 Monterey Ave. M. Nestler to J. Yang for $1,900,000 on 10/9/20; built 1947, 2bd, 920 sq.ft; previous sale 4/10, $959,000

718 Oak Grove Ave. #1 Mcgann Trust to J. & B. Smith for $1,720,000 on 10/9/20; built 1996, 2bd, 1,585 sq.ft

1160 Pine St. #B J. & R. Hledik to Cw Seperate Trust for $1,180,000 on 10/9/20; built 1981, 2bd, 1,410 sq.ft; previous sale 9/12, $790,000

419 Pope St. K. Deleon to Mills Trust for $1,585,000 on 10/9/20; built 1940, 2bd, 960 sq.ft

1760 Poppy Ave. K. Kabaluk to C. & P. Hartwell for $3,802,500 on 10/9/20; built 1949, 3bd, 1,930 sq.ft

2357 Sharon Oaks Drive Frewing Family Trust to A. & K. Kuhlmann for $1,795,000 on 10/15/20; built 1975, 2bd, 1,700 sq.ft; previous sale 5/16, $1,688,000

2443 Sharon Oaks Drive Gafni Living Trust to N. & T. Mtwa for $1,700,000 on 10/13/20; built 1972, 3bd, 2,150 sq.ft; previous sale 7/06, $915,000

2458 Sharon Oaks Drive K. Nakajima to S. & A. Sanchez for $1,925,000 on 10/15/20; built 1974, 3bd, 2,180 sq.ft; previous sale 1/06, $980,000

1701 Stone Pine Lane Healey Family Trust to R. Saffary for $1,900,000 on 10/9/20; built 1965, 3bd, 2,220 sq.ft; previous sale 1/17, $1,830,000

Mountain View

1832 Appletree Lane Springer Living Trust to Y. & Z. Mao for $2,650,000 on 10/16/20; built 1956, 3bd, 1,280 sq.ft

231 Ariana Place F. Warmington to Z. Zhang for $1,650,000 on 10/14/20; built 2020, 4bd, 1,734 sq.ft

1077 Brighton Place B. & U. Bonfert to M. & J. Bang for $2,550,000 on 10/16/20; built 1954, 3bd, 1,433 sq.ft; previous sale 7/98, $575,000

360 Bryant St. Fan Family Extension LLC to F. Yang for $1,530,000 on 10/15/20; built 2002, 3bd, 1,370 sq.ft; previous sale 2/18, $1,550,000

505 Cypress Point Drive #188 B. Cheng to K. Morris for $795,000 on 10/16/20; built 1971, 2bd, 1,105 sq.ft; previous sale 6/05, $496,000

183 Del Medio Ave. #207 A. Akhtar to S. & S. Lande for $800,000 on 10/13/20; built 1962, 2bd, 1,008 sq.ft

1221 Eichler Court Whitacre Trust to Q. & S. Tavildar for $2,829,000 on 10/16/20; built 1972, 4bd, 2,030 sq.ft; previous sale 9/11, $1,300,000

2641 Fairview Drive M. Wu to P. Hsieh for $1,580,000 on 10/15/20; built 2013, 3bd, 1,578 sq.ft

313 Marquetta Circle Summerhill Montecito Ave LLC to M. & Y. Hammura for $1,740,000 on 10/15/20; built 2019, 3bd, 1,603 sq.ft

2004 Montecito Ave. Summerhill Montecito Ave LLC to M. & R. Zeng for $1,601,000 on 10/15/20; built 2019, 3bd, 1,609 sq.ft

2008 Montecito Ave. Summerhill Montecito Ave LLC to M. & D. Chang for $1,440,000 on 10/14/20; built 2019, 2bd, 1,407 sq.ft

69 Paul Ave. Borkenheim Family Trust to M. & K. Kim for $1,812,000 on 10/13/20; built 1955, 3bd, 1,149 sq.ft

439 Saint Julien Way R. Hossenlopp to J. Yang for $1,405,000 on 10/15/20; built 1988, 2bd, 1,407 sq.ft; previous sale 9/88, $183,000

837 Sierra Vista Ave. Chien Trust to S. & W. Chu for $1,220,000 on 10/14/20; built 2016, 3bd, 1,251 sq.ft

Palo Alto

2110 Cornell St. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Trust to T. & F. Liu for $1,375,000 on 10/14/20; built 1924, 2bd, 1,225 sq.ft; previous sale 8/18, $2,900,000

537 Driscoll Place F. Lee to P. & R. Rice for $1,850,000 on 10/13/20; built 1999, 3bd, 1,836 sq.ft; previous sale 4/10, $952,000

3103 Flowers Lane Cohn Trust to Lu Family Trust for $2,855,000 on 10/14/20; built 1959, 4bd, 1,985 sq.ft

850 Forest Ave. Snider Family Trust to Remyam Living Trust for $2,100,000 on 10/14/20; built 1907

3843 Louis Road S. & H. Huang to G. & K. Sriperambaduru for $2,500,000 on 10/13/20; built 1956, 3bd, 1,421 sq.ft; previous sale 12/99, $658,000

3517 Ramona St. Ferrero Trust to Kome Limited for $2,300,000 on 10/14/20; built 1950, 3bd, 1,137 sq.ft

3749 Starr King Circle T. Rosenberg to Jiang Trust for $2,370,000 on 10/15/20; built 1952, 3bd, 1,283 sq.ft; previous sale 6/07, $1,175,000

4221 Wilkie Way M. Jung to Adl 14 LLC for $2,691,000 on 10/16/20; built 1946, 4bd, 2,016 sq.ft; previous sale 7/18, $2,900,000

4228 Wilkie Way X. Li to I. & D. Chen for $2,970,000 on 10/16/20; built 2007, 3bd, 2,045 sq.ft; previous sale 6/16, $2,520,000

Portola Valley

431 La Mesa Drive Butler Trust to P. & A. Cullen for $2,955,000 on 10/14/20; built 1955, 3bd, 1,910 sq.ft; previous sale 2/00, $314,000

36 Linaria Way A. Lien to S. & A. Flodh for $2,800,000 on 10/13/20; built 1969, 3bd, 2,730 sq.ft; previous sale 11/90, $102,500

286 Willowbrook Drive Sykes Living Trust to L. & N. Leist for $3,775,000 on 10/14/20; built 1968, 4bd, 3,380 sq.ft; previous sale 1/87, $695,000

Woodside

20 Martinez Road V. Kehoe to L. & A. Thomas for $1,700,000 on 10/9/20; built 1961, 3bd, 2,880 sq.ft; previous sale 11/89, $600,000