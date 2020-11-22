Registration starts for Menlo Park district's preschool

Registration is now open for next year at the Early Learning Center (ELC) preschool in the Menlo Park City School District.

The preschool, which has sites at Lower Laurel School in Atherton and Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park, reopened in July after closing in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is now accepting applications for the the 2021-22 school year until Jan. 11 for the first lottery, which will be held on Jan. 15.

The first lottery will be open only to children who live in the school district or are eligible for the Tinsley Voluntary Transfer Program, those whose parents or guardians work for the district, and current ELC students and their siblings, according to ELC's website.

Eligible children must be 3 years old by Dec. 1, 2021, and be fully potty trained by the first day of school.