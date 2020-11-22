News

Registration starts for Menlo Park district's preschool

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Nov 22, 2020, 8:58 am 0
Preschoolers wear masks as they play on the playground at the Early Learning Center in the Menlo Park City School District. Courtesy Jessica Mihaly

Registration is now open for next year at the Early Learning Center (ELC) preschool in the Menlo Park City School District.

The preschool, which has sites at Lower Laurel School in Atherton and Oak Knoll School in Menlo Park, reopened in July after closing in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is now accepting applications for the the 2021-22 school year until Jan. 11 for the first lottery, which will be held on Jan. 15.

The first lottery will be open only to children who live in the school district or are eligible for the Tinsley Voluntary Transfer Program, those whose parents or guardians work for the district, and current ELC students and their siblings, according to ELC's website.

Eligible children must be 3 years old by Dec. 1, 2021, and be fully potty trained by the first day of school.

Applications received on or before March 15, 2021, will be included in the second lottery if there are still spaces available. Any spots remaining after the second lottery will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person tours for this year have been suspended.

Virtual information sessions will be held via Zoom on Dec. 1 from 8:30-9:30 a.m.; Dec. 9 from noon to 1 p.m.; Dec. 15 from 3-4 p.m.; and Jan. 7 from 5-6 p.m. The slide presentation for the virtual tours can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y5fumjp4.

Classrooms are located on two campuses, 95 Edge Road in Atherton and 1895 Oak Knoll Lane in Menlo Park. There is also one class that will be held online.

Go here to apply or call 650-463-1236 for more information.

