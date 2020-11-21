Months-long investigation nabs three men on firearms, robbery charges

San Mateo County sheriff's deputies and San Jose police detectives arrested three men on a variety of weapons and robbery charges Monday, Nov. 16, following a months-long investigation.

Sheriff's and police detectives worked together to determine whether the suspects possessed high-powered rifles and high-capacity magazines, eventually tracking them to a home in the 1400 Block of Camelia Drive in East Palo Alto.

During the arrests, detectives found four assault rifles, three handguns, several large-capacity magazines, a bulletproof vest, narcotics and ammunition, sheriff's officials said.

Detectives also discovered that the loaded weapons were allegedly within reach of a toddler who lives at the home.

One suspect, 20-year-old Brandon Rodriguez, has been wanted by San Jose police for his alleged involvement in several armed robberies in the Bay Area, according to the sheriff's office.