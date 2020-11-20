Arts

[email protected] virtual concert celebrates Beethoven's 250th birthday

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 20, 2020, 11:44 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, co-directors of [email protected], will be joined by violinist Arnaud Sussmann in an online concert featuring two of Beethoven's works. Courtesy [email protected]

If he were alive today, Ludwig van Beethoven would be turning 250 next month. But truly age is just a number, as the saying goes, because the German composer created works 200-and-some years ago that continue to have a timeless appeal. He remains a rock-star in the world of classical music.

[email protected] is celebrating the bi-sesquicentennial of Beethoven's birth with a virtual concert on Sunday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m., with [email protected]'s co-directors cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, joined by violinist Arnaud Sussmann. The concert will feature Beethoven's “Kreutzer” Sonata from his “heroic” period, and his first published work, Piano Trio in E-flat major.

The performance is presented as part of [email protected]'s monthly Explorers' series, which runs through next spring. Tickets are $25 or $100 subscription for the series' five concerts. For more information visit musicatmenlo.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

[email protected] virtual concert celebrates Beethoven's 250th birthday

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 20, 2020, 11:44 am

If he were alive today, Ludwig van Beethoven would be turning 250 next month. But truly age is just a number, as the saying goes, because the German composer created works 200-and-some years ago that continue to have a timeless appeal. He remains a rock-star in the world of classical music.

[email protected] is celebrating the bi-sesquicentennial of Beethoven's birth with a virtual concert on Sunday, Nov. 22, 5 p.m., with [email protected]'s co-directors cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han, joined by violinist Arnaud Sussmann. The concert will feature Beethoven's “Kreutzer” Sonata from his “heroic” period, and his first published work, Piano Trio in E-flat major.

The performance is presented as part of [email protected]'s monthly Explorers' series, which runs through next spring. Tickets are $25 or $100 subscription for the series' five concerts. For more information visit musicatmenlo.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.