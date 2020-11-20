News

From 10 to zero: Local school districts report their COVID-19 since campuses reopened to students

Portola Valley and Las Lomitas have yet to report a positive case, Menlo Park City schools reported 10

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 20, 2020, 11:36 am 1
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Oak Knoll Elementary School Principal Kristen Garcia hands first-graders jump ropes during recess at the Menlo Park school on Sept. 29. Each class has an individual bin of equipment and toys that only the students in that class can use. There have been 10 cases of COVID-19 reported across the district's five open campuses. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

COVID-19 cases are cropping up at local public school districts which have reopened classrooms to students over the last two months, and some districts are beginning to update case counts on their websites.

The Menlo Park City School District has reported 10 cases of COVID among staff members and students on its website since students returned to campus on Sept. 28). About 2,330 of the district's 2,808 students have returned to campus thus far, said Parke Treadway, the district's public information officer.

Four cohorts of students have moved to distance learning for 14-day quarantines. Not every case requires a cohort to move, either because the infected person didn't have close contact with a cohort or had not been with their cohort within the close contact period, Treadway said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close contacts are those who were in proximity within two days of test specimen collection or onset of symptoms.

"Our week on/week off model is really helping limit the number of close contacts, as we had hoped," she said. "We have not had multiple cases within the same cohort."

The district is including the positive COVID-19 case data for the public in an effort to be transparent, she said. "That is important to our board and leadership."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

District officials update the previous week's data by Tuesday, and positive cases are reported to San Mateo County Health. Case notifications are provided to the appropriate cohorts and school communities, but no identifying details about individuals testing positive will be provided to the public.

San Mateo County schools must halt stop in-person learning if:

• There are multiple confirmed cases in multiple cohorts within 14 days on a single campus

• 5% or more of the total number of teachers, students, and staff on a campus are confirmed positive cases within a 14-day period, depending on the size and physical layout of the school

• There is insufficient staffing is available because of health or the need to quarantine

So far there have been no cases reported in the Portola Valley School District, which reopened to students in October and has a COVID-19 case dashboard on its website. So far, almost 250 students in grades TK-5 of the district's roughly 495 students have returned to campus, according to a presentation by district staff.

Fifth graders at Corte Madera School sit on designated spots six-feet apart during lunch in Portola Valley on Nov. 10. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

"We will post the COVID data on our website to assist parents, staff, and the community in understanding the degree to which PVSD is directly experiencing COVID positive cases over the course of time, which will be updated weekly," said Superintendent Roberta Zarea in an email.

There have been no cases reported in the Las Lomitas Elementary School District since it reopened last month, said Superintendent Beth Polito. The district has two schools: Las Lomitas Elementary in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park. District officials plan to create a similar public reporting matrix soon, she said.

In the nearby Palo Alto Unified School District, six cases — four staff members and two students — have been reported since its schools reopened in August to elementary school students, according to the district's website.

Officials in the Woodside Elementary School District, which reopened to students in October, could not be reached for comment on the number of COVID-19 cases in the 369-student district, and case counts are not posted on the district website.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

From 10 to zero: Local school districts report their COVID-19 since campuses reopened to students

Portola Valley and Las Lomitas have yet to report a positive case, Menlo Park City schools reported 10

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Nov 20, 2020, 11:36 am

COVID-19 cases are cropping up at local public school districts which have reopened classrooms to students over the last two months, and some districts are beginning to update case counts on their websites.

The Menlo Park City School District has reported 10 cases of COVID among staff members and students on its website since students returned to campus on Sept. 28). About 2,330 of the district's 2,808 students have returned to campus thus far, said Parke Treadway, the district's public information officer.

Four cohorts of students have moved to distance learning for 14-day quarantines. Not every case requires a cohort to move, either because the infected person didn't have close contact with a cohort or had not been with their cohort within the close contact period, Treadway said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close contacts are those who were in proximity within two days of test specimen collection or onset of symptoms.

"Our week on/week off model is really helping limit the number of close contacts, as we had hoped," she said. "We have not had multiple cases within the same cohort."

The district is including the positive COVID-19 case data for the public in an effort to be transparent, she said. "That is important to our board and leadership."

District officials update the previous week's data by Tuesday, and positive cases are reported to San Mateo County Health. Case notifications are provided to the appropriate cohorts and school communities, but no identifying details about individuals testing positive will be provided to the public.

San Mateo County schools must halt stop in-person learning if:

• There are multiple confirmed cases in multiple cohorts within 14 days on a single campus

• 5% or more of the total number of teachers, students, and staff on a campus are confirmed positive cases within a 14-day period, depending on the size and physical layout of the school

• There is insufficient staffing is available because of health or the need to quarantine

So far there have been no cases reported in the Portola Valley School District, which reopened to students in October and has a COVID-19 case dashboard on its website. So far, almost 250 students in grades TK-5 of the district's roughly 495 students have returned to campus, according to a presentation by district staff.

"We will post the COVID data on our website to assist parents, staff, and the community in understanding the degree to which PVSD is directly experiencing COVID positive cases over the course of time, which will be updated weekly," said Superintendent Roberta Zarea in an email.

There have been no cases reported in the Las Lomitas Elementary School District since it reopened last month, said Superintendent Beth Polito. The district has two schools: Las Lomitas Elementary in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park. District officials plan to create a similar public reporting matrix soon, she said.

In the nearby Palo Alto Unified School District, six cases — four staff members and two students — have been reported since its schools reopened in August to elementary school students, according to the district's website.

Officials in the Woodside Elementary School District, which reopened to students in October, could not be reached for comment on the number of COVID-19 cases in the 369-student district, and case counts are not posted on the district website.

Comments

La Entrada Parent
Registered user
Menlo Park: University Heights
2 hours ago
La Entrada Parent , Menlo Park: University Heights
Registered user
2 hours ago
Like this comment

Please include what testing is required at each school.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.