Governor announces nightly curfew for most of the state, starting Saturday

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order for California that will go into effect Saturday night and last for a month to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The order is for counties in the "purple" or most-restrictive tier in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan and will order all nonessential work and gatherings to stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Newsom announced on Monday that 41 of California's 58 counties would go into the purple tier as COVID-19 cases have increased statewide recently. Santa Clara County entered the purple tier on Tuesday, while San Mateo County moved back to the red tier.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Registered user
Portola Valley: Central Portola Valley
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
I will not be abiding by this nonsense. Unconstitutional, and stupid. I’ll do whatever I want and Newsome can’t tell me otherwise
Registered user
Atherton: other
14 minutes ago
Registered user
14 minutes ago
Interesting the category of this item is "fiction".
In my view, the Governor should resign. By not following his own rules for COVID (French Laundry debacle), he's lost the moral authority to ask others to do the same. This will cost lives.