Governor announces nightly curfew for most of the state, starting Saturday

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order for California that will go into effect Saturday night and last for a month to try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The order is for counties in the "purple" or most-restrictive tier in the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy plan and will order all nonessential work and gatherings to stop from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Newsom announced on Monday that 41 of California's 58 counties would go into the purple tier as COVID-19 cases have increased statewide recently. Santa Clara County entered the purple tier on Tuesday, while San Mateo County moved back to the red tier.

