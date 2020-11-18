$130,000 grant to go to county's Safe Routes to School program

The California Office of Traffic Safety is granting the San Mateo County Office of Education $130,000 for bicycle and pedestrian safety programs, according to a Nov. 13 Office of Education press release.

Officials from the Office of Education's Safe Routes to School program, which promotes safe alternative transportation for students to and from school, will administer the grant, which comes from funds distributed to state by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"Our goal is that education will change poor behaviors and make our roads safer," said California Office of Traffic Safety Director Barbara Rooney in a prepared statement. "This funding will help ensure the safety of those out biking or walking."

According to the county, grant funds will be used in the following ways:

• Education workshops geared toward youth and older adults