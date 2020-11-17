News

Las Lomitas meeting Wednesday on replacing school board president who resigned following wife's racist twitter comments

The board meets Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m.

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Las Lomitas Elementary School District office in Menlo Park on Nov. 10. The school board will consider how to replace its president, who stepped down last week. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

How to replace Jon Venverloh, the Las Lomitas Elementary School District governing board president who resigned last week amid public outcry over his wife's racist and misogynistic tweets about Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, is on the board’s agenda tomorrow night, Nov. 18.

Jon Venverloh. Courtesy Jon Venverloh

San Mateo Chief Deputy County Counsel John D. Nibbelin will advise the board on its options for filling the vacant seat. The options include: calling a special election to fill the vacancy; appointing a trustee; or appointing a subcommittee of board members to review applications for an appointment.

The school board meets over Zoom at 6 p.m.

Public comments may be submitted via to Superintendent Beth Polito prior to the meeting at [email protected]

Venverloh, a former Google executive, in 2018 joined the elected board that oversees Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park. He issued a statement on Facebook Nov. 8 announcing he was stepping down from the board and condemned his wife's tweets. His wife, Mehridith -- who volunteered for Mothers Together at Menlo Church from 2012 to 2014, according to her LinkedIn page and the church -- issued an apology to Harris and community members on Facebook, saying her comments were a result of changes in her medication.

I think "appointing a subcommittee of board members to review applications for an appointment" would be the smartest and least expensive way to go.

