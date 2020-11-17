Portola Valley kicks off first-ever 'hensus'

While the period for collecting information for the U.S. census ended last month, the town of Portola Valley has undertaken a population survey of its own.

Residents currently raising hens and collecting their eggs are being asked to take the town's first-ever "hensus," an online poll to gather information about the number of hens in town, the number of eggs produced per week, the types of breeds being raised and whether hens have been killed or injured by predators.

"In the mid-1800s, the immigrants who settled here raised horses and cattle, grew hay, barley, wine grapes and loads of produce including strawberries. Too, there were egg farms, a large one located near what is now the Portola Valley Garage," according to an email from the town. "While we have lost much of our agricultural past, one part that harkens back to the egg farm days still remains — the raising of backyard chickens."

At a Town Council meeting last month, the council created a subcommittee made up of Vice Mayor Maryann Derwin and Councilman John Richards to work on the hensus. Council member Craig Hughes suggested adding the hensus to the town's general plan and conducting it every decade in conjunction with the U.S. census as a way to promote participation.

To take the hensus, visit portolavalley.net/for-residents/hensus.