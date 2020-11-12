Older students head back to classrooms at Corte Madera

Teachers are reverting back to paper and pencil instruction to get students off screens after months of online learning, she said.

"If you ask the kids, they just really like being on campus and having live interaction even though they're in masks," said Shima, who has worked for the school for 15 years and became principal this year. "Some of these kids have been very isolated."

During the first day of school, Principal Kristen Shima said students were happy to see their friends and teachers in the flesh. There are many social and emotional benefits to students learning in person, she said.

Some 87 students returned to Corte Madera School this week for the first time since March. They came equipped with sweatshirts, beanies and jackets to weather the outdoor learning space that's safer than being indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but more difficult as the temperatures fall.

Close to 250 students in grades TK through fifth grade (about 50% of the total student population) are on district campuses as of this week, said Superintendent Roberta Zarea in an email. District officials plan to have middle schoolers return to Corte Madera in December, Shima said.

Shima said the school's top priority is to keep students healthy and in classrooms. Office staff is tested once a week, while teachers are tested every two weeks, she said.

Disinfectant hangs off of a rack of balls and hula hoops during recess at Corte Madera School in Portola Valley on Nov. 10. After anyone uses a piece of equipment, it is cleaned by staff. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Corte Madera School fifth grader Marco returns a ball to a rack of equipment to be disinfected before returning to class after lunch on Nov. 10. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

"It's just not natural for kids to be apart (physically in person)," she said. "We can only have one kid sit at a table. ... We're running a really tight ship, making sure these cohorts are separated."

Teachers do need to frequently remind students — who are now attending classes on campus twice a week — to stay separated, Shima said.

Teachers can provide more one-on-one support to students in person (though the district only allows teachers to be close to a student for up to five minutes at a time, fully masked), Shima said.

"The pace at which we can keep opening our campuses depends on the ability of our whole community to adhere to safe behaviors," Zarea wrote to families in a Nov. 8 message. "The precautions we take at school can only minimize the spread of the virus. Whether the virus is present on our campuses depends on the choices people make at home."

Older students head back to classrooms at Corte Madera