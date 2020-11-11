News

Death of inmate at county correctional facility under investigation

The inmate was found unresponsive during a security check

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

The death of an inmate Tuesday afternoon at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City is under investigation, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said.

The inmate was found unresponsive during a housing pod security check shortly after 2 p.m.

The inmate was given medical treatment, including CPR, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates a possible suicide, the sheriff's office said.

Once family is notified, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office will identify the inmate, officials said.

