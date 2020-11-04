Voters back Measure RR to fund Caltrain with sales tax

Caltrain has lost significant ridership and subsequent funding during the COVID-19 pandemic, but after Tuesday's election, it may receive a lifeline and long-term financial support.

Measure RR, which requires a two-thirds vote from three Bay Area counties, looks like it will comfortably pass.

As of early Wednesday morning, San Francisco County reported 74% in favor of the measure, San Mateo County with 72% in favor and Santa Clara County with 67% supporting it.

"With the passage of Measure RR, Caltrain now has for the first time in its nearly 30-year history a reliable and dedicated funding source," said San Mateo County Supervisor Dave Pine, who also serves as the chairman of the Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board that oversees Caltrain.

The measure would implement an eighth-cent sales tax increase in the three counties that would raise an estimated $108 million every year for 30 years.