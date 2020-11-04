Community College District race: Pimentel, who outspent competitors by a wide margin, holds lead

In the San Mateo County Community College District race for Trustee Area 5, which includes Menlo Park northeast of El Camino Real, Redwood City and East Palo Alto, John Pimentel appeared in the lead, according to county election results.

Pimentel, a Menlo Park resident, Lisa Hicks-Dumanske of Redwood City and Blair Whitney of North Fair Oaks are all competing for the open seat.

The community college district oversees Skyline and Cañada community colleges and the College of San Mateo. The district is in the process of switching to a by-district election system from an at-large one, meaning candidates must live in one of the trustee areas up for election to be eligible.

As of the morning of Nov. 4, the San Mateo County Elections Office reported John Pimentel had 17,447 votes (49.9%), Lisa Hicks-Dumanske had 15,034 votes (43%), and Blair Whitney had 2,473 votes (7.1%). The preliminary tally included all vote center ballots and vote by mail ballots returned at vote centers, drop boxes or via mail by Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Pimentel, a renewable energy entrepreneur, put a significant sum of money into his campaign, especially for a local county-level race, spending 11.6 times as much as his next competitor, according to campaign finance documents. He personally loaned his campaign $150,000, raised $13,158 and spent more than $200,527 on mailers, ads, billboards and other campaign expenses. In a statement, he told The Almanac that the personal spending was with a goal of maintaining political independence. "I chose to lend part of my personal savings to my campaign so that I could focus effort on understanding the issues and investing the time to listen to the community's needs," he said.