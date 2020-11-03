News

Sequoia district race: Incumbent, newcomer leading to fill open seats

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

The Woodside High School campus is empty on July 20. A newcomer and incumbent are leading in the race for the Sequoia Union High School District governing board. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

An incumbent and a newcomer have taken the lead Tuesday night to fill two contested seats on the Sequoia Union High School District's governing board.

With 58% of votes counted, Georgia Jack was leading in Trustee Area C, which represents Woodside, West Menlo Park and Portola Valley, with 37% of the vote, according to results posted by the San Mateo County Elections Office at 9:30 p.m. Rich Ginn, a parent and business owner, has nearly 36% of the vote, while Shamar Edwards, former TIDE Academy principal and current Sunnyvale Middle School principal, has 28%. These results include vote by mail ballots received in the mail, at a vote center or in a drop box on or before Oct. 28.

District residents, for the first time, voted based on the geographical area of the school district they reside in.

Candidate Shawneece Stevenson has 72% of the vote in Trustee Area E, which includes Menlo Park neighborhoods east of Highway 101 as well as East Palo Alto. Jacqui Cebrian, who dropped out of the race in September to support Stevenson, has garnered 28% of the vote.

Cebrian remained on the ballot, as the San Mateo County Elections Office's deadline for candidates to withdraw had passed. Cebrian explained that she dropped out of the race because she believed Stevenson, as a Black woman, would better represent the area.

Incumbent Carrie Du Bois is running uncontested to represent Area B, which includes Redwood City, Belmont and San Carlos.

The new school board members will be tasked with helping hire a replacement for Superintendent Mary Streshly, who resigned in September following a call by the district's teachers union and 22 school administrators for her firing.

Some 21,934 of 37,778 ballots cast in the Area C race were counted by 9:30 p.m. on election night. Some 6,944 of 20,841 ballots cast in Area E were counted by the same time.

