Sequoia district race: Incumbent, newcomer leading to fill open seats

An incumbent and a newcomer have taken the lead Tuesday night to fill two contested seats on the Sequoia Union High School District's governing board.

With 58% of votes counted, Georgia Jack was leading in Trustee Area C, which represents Woodside, West Menlo Park and Portola Valley, with 37% of the vote, according to results posted by the San Mateo County Elections Office at 9:30 p.m. Rich Ginn, a parent and business owner, has nearly 36% of the vote, while Shamar Edwards, former TIDE Academy principal and current Sunnyvale Middle School principal, has 28%. These results include vote by mail ballots received in the mail, at a vote center or in a drop box on or before Oct. 28.

District residents, for the first time, voted based on the geographical area of the school district they reside in.

Candidate Shawneece Stevenson has 72% of the vote in Trustee Area E, which includes Menlo Park neighborhoods east of Highway 101 as well as East Palo Alto. Jacqui Cebrian, who dropped out of the race in September to support Stevenson, has garnered 28% of the vote.

Cebrian remained on the ballot, as the San Mateo County Elections Office's deadline for candidates to withdraw had passed. Cebrian explained that she dropped out of the race because she believed Stevenson, as a Black woman, would better represent the area.