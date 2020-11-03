Portola Valley: Mayor Jeff Aalfs, challenger Sarah Wernikoff lead in early results

Portola Valley Mayor Jeff Aalfs and challenger Sarah Wernikoff have taken an early lead on election night, with each holding 40.4% and 32.6% of the vote, respectively.

Retired family physician Mary Hufty and technologist Angela Hey, who sits on the town’s Bicycle, Pedestrian and Traffic Safety Committee, sit in third and fourth place, respectively, according to San Mateo County Elections Office results last updated at 9 p.m. Hufty has received 20.3% of the vote, while Hey has 6.7%.

Wernikoff, a Portola Valley School District volunteer with a background in web-based product management, was the first candidate to pull papers for the Town Council race, deciding to run after learning that Ann Wengert, who has served on the council for 13 years, was not running for reelection. Wernikoff told The Almanac that she was also driven by a love for the town and recent work in state politics as the chief of operations with the Palo Alto-based organization Close the Gap California, which recruits women to run for office and helps them launch their campaigns.

Aalfs, who joined the council in 2011 and works in energy and green building consulting, has said this would likely be his last term if reelected. Both he and Wernikoff received the endorsement of all current council members and Portola Valley School District school board members.

This story will be updated.