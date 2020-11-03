News

Portola Valley council candidates run self-funded campaigns

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Portola Valley Town Council candidates Jeff Aalfs and Sarah Wernikoff. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

Two of the four candidates running for seats on the Portola Valley Town Council reported in campaign finance documents filed with the town that they have funded their own campaigns, and with similar amounts of money.

Mayor Jeff Aalfs reported in a statement covering Jan. 1 through Dec. 1 that he had contributed $4,000 to his own campaign and spent $3,197.99 on mailers, yard signs and a website.

Challenger Sarah Wernikoff, a community volunteer with a background in web-based product management, raised $3,448.57 in monetary contributions — all from herself — between Jan. 1 and Oct. 17 and spent $2,948.57 toward campaign literature and mailings, postage and printing, according to campaign finance documents.

Challengers Angela Hey, a technologist, and retired family physician Mary Hufty confirmed Wednesday that they had not reached the $2,000 reporting threshold required to file campaign finance documents.

