Newcomer leading in race for two seats on Menlo Park school district board

Francesca Segrè and David Ackerman are ahead Tuesday night to fill two open seats on the Menlo Park City School District's governing board, according to results posted by the San Mateo County Elections Office at 9 p.m. These results include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail, at a vote center or in a drop box on or before Oct. 28.

With 57% of votes counted, Segrè has 48% of the vote, Ackerman has 40% and Robert Maclay trails behind with 12%.

Ackerman, the former principal of Oak Knoll and Encinal schools, has been on the school board for four years. Ackerman has endorsed Segrè, a former journalist who applied for appointment to an open school board seat last fall. Maclay is a district parent whose children attend Oak Knoll.

Some 10,473 of 18,338 ballots cast in the race were counted by 8:10 p.m. on election night.