Local private school students return to campus

A teacher guides kindergartners into classrooms at Woodland School on Oct. 21 in a video posted on the Portola Valley school's Facebook page. She wears a mask with a clear plastic panel so they can see her facial expressions.

The preschool through eighth grade school is among numerous private schools along the Midpeninsula that are reopening for in-person learning. Like other nearby schools bringing students back to campus, Woodland is phasing in the returning students. First and second graders join kindergartners this week, who returned to campus last week, said Tanya Spishak, the school's director of communications, in an email. Third and fourth graders will be back next week. Fifth through eighth graders come back after Thanksgiving break.

Phillips Brooks Academy in Menlo Park began in-person instruction on Oct. 19, starting with kindergartners, according to the school's website. Officials plan to have the students rotate through two weeks on campus and one week in distance learning.

Small cohorts of Menlo School students returned to the Atherton campus starting Monday, Oct. 26.

"While this is not ideal in many ways, nothing about the situation we find ourselves in is," said Head of School Than Healy in an Oct. 9 email to parents. "When considering the choice between developing a plan that would be most likely to meet county guidelines and not having any students in school until January at the earliest, we chose to do everything possible to have our students back in any way we could."