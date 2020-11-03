Law enforcement officials donate to fire board incumbents

Two incumbents running for reelection to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District board have received donations in recent weeks from a number of familiar figures in the area, including a mix of current and retired San Mateo County Sheriff's Office employees.
Incumbent Rob Silano reported receiving $4,750 in monetary contributions and a $3,001 loan from himself between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17.
Silano received $1,000 each from the Carlos Bolanos for Sheriff 2020 campaign, retired Menlo Park resident Jennifer Fuller, and retired Menlo Park resident Dale Fuller; $500 from retired Woodside resident Steven Andrighetto; $350 from retired San Jose resident Ronald Brooks; $350 from retired Foster City resident C. Preston Butcher; $250 from retired San Mateo County Sheriff Gregory Munks; $200 from county Undersheriff Mark Robbins; and $100 from Edward Wood, a county assistant sheriff.
He also received $137 worth of signs from Absolute Software executive assistant Katrina Bayne of Menlo Park and $400 in signs and stickers from Matthew Silano, a Menlo Park resident and deputy sheriff for the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.
Silano spent $5,897.38 toward mailers, advertising, an email blast and political data.
Fellow fire board incumbent Virginia Chang Kiraly received $1,000 over the same period and spent $3,109.48 on campaign mailers and newspaper advertising. Donors included Sheriff Carlos Bolanos, $500; developer David Bohannon, president and CEO of David D. Bohannon Organization, $250; Undersheriff Robbins, $100, and retired Atherton resident Shannon Fallon, $100. She also received $50 in unitemized monetary contributions, and $810 in lawn signs paid for by her 2011 Kiraly for Menlo Park Fire Board committee, according to campaign finance documents.
Challenger and former fire board member Peter Carpenter reported loaning himself $3,000 between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17 and spending $12,104.66 on mailers and advertising for fellow challenger Sean Ballard, who he is campaigning with. Carpenter also spent $24,209.32 on campaign mailers, signs and advertising for his own campaign.
Ballard only reported receiving the nonmonetary contributions from Carpenter over the same period.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.