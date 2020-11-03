Law enforcement officials donate to fire board incumbents

Two incumbents running for reelection to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District board have received donations in recent weeks from a number of familiar figures in the area, including a mix of current and retired San Mateo County Sheriff's Office employees.

Incumbent Rob Silano reported receiving $4,750 in monetary contributions and a $3,001 loan from himself between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17.

Silano received $1,000 each from the Carlos Bolanos for Sheriff 2020 campaign, retired Menlo Park resident Jennifer Fuller, and retired Menlo Park resident Dale Fuller; $500 from retired Woodside resident Steven Andrighetto; $350 from retired San Jose resident Ronald Brooks; $350 from retired Foster City resident C. Preston Butcher; $250 from retired San Mateo County Sheriff Gregory Munks; $200 from county Undersheriff Mark Robbins; and $100 from Edward Wood, a county assistant sheriff.

He also received $137 worth of signs from Absolute Software executive assistant Katrina Bayne of Menlo Park and $400 in signs and stickers from Matthew Silano, a Menlo Park resident and deputy sheriff for the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office.

Silano spent $5,897.38 toward mailers, advertising, an email blast and political data.