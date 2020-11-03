News

Las Lomitas School District: Jason Morimoto and Jody Leng lead

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 3, 2020, 9:36 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Jason Morimoto and Jody Leng. Photos courtesy Jason Morimoto and Jody Leng.

Jason Morimoto and Jody Leng are ahead Tuesday night to fill two open seats on the Las Lomitas Elementary School District's governing board, according to early results.

With 59% of votes counted, Morimoto was leading with 40.6% of the vote, Leng had 32% and Finn had 27%, according to results posted by the San Mateo County Elections Office at 9:30 p.m. These results include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail, at a vote center or in a drop box on or before Oct. 28.

Morimoto, Leng and candidate Molly Finn are all newcomers, vying for the open seats on the board that governs Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park.

Some 4,826 of 8,196 ballots were counted by 8:10 p.m. on election night.

The county will update the vote count at 10 p.m.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Las Lomitas School District: Jason Morimoto and Jody Leng lead

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 3, 2020, 9:36 pm

Jason Morimoto and Jody Leng are ahead Tuesday night to fill two open seats on the Las Lomitas Elementary School District's governing board, according to early results.

With 59% of votes counted, Morimoto was leading with 40.6% of the vote, Leng had 32% and Finn had 27%, according to results posted by the San Mateo County Elections Office at 9:30 p.m. These results include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail, at a vote center or in a drop box on or before Oct. 28.

Morimoto, Leng and candidate Molly Finn are all newcomers, vying for the open seats on the board that governs Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park.

Some 4,826 of 8,196 ballots were counted by 8:10 p.m. on election night.

The county will update the vote count at 10 p.m.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.