Las Lomitas School District: Jason Morimoto and Jody Leng lead

Jason Morimoto and Jody Leng are ahead Tuesday night to fill two open seats on the Las Lomitas Elementary School District's governing board, according to early results.

With 59% of votes counted, Morimoto was leading with 40.6% of the vote, Leng had 32% and Finn had 27%, according to results posted by the San Mateo County Elections Office at 9:30 p.m. These results include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail, at a vote center or in a drop box on or before Oct. 28.

Morimoto, Leng and candidate Molly Finn are all newcomers, vying for the open seats on the board that governs Las Lomitas Elementary School in Atherton and La Entrada Middle School in Menlo Park.

Some 4,826 of 8,196 ballots were counted by 8:10 p.m. on election night.

The county will update the vote count at 10 p.m.