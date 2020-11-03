News

Fire board incumbents lead in election night results

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Tue, Nov 3, 2020, 10:21 pm
Menlo Park Fire District Station 3 exterior in Atherton on Oct. 7, 2020. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Menlo Park Fire Protection District board incumbents Rob Silano and Virginia Chang Kiraly have jumped out in front as initial election results come in.

According to numbers released by the San Mateo County Elections Office as of 10 p.m., Chang Kiraly has earned 38% of votes cast, while Silano has received 37% of the vote so far.

Former fire board member Peter Carpenter and investment professional Sean Ballard, who is chairperson of the district’s Community Crisis Management Advisory Board, trail with 14% and 11% of the vote, respectively.

Virginia Chang Kiraly and Rob Silano. Photos by Magali Gauthier.

Chang Kiraly and Silano have both been on the board since November 2011. Carpenter decided not to run for reelection in 2018 after serving a combined 15 years on the board, while this is Ballard’s second time running for a fire board seat after a 2018 campaign.

The district covers Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton and nearby unincorporated areas of San Mateo County, approximately 30 square miles that reaches into the Bay, according to its website. It responded to over 9,000 emergency incidents last year, with most of them being emergency medical incidents.

This story will be updated.

