News

Election Briefs: 'Protect the Vote' protests, campaign finance updates

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 3, 2020, 11:54 am 0
Time to read: about 3 minutes

The Raging Grannies, in Halloween costumes, held posters and called for a full counting of all the votes in the 2020 Presidential Election in front of Kepler's Books on Oct. 31. Photo by Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo.

On Election Day, some activism urging leaders to abide by the presidential election results is well underway, and more is expected. We also have a last round of campaign finance numbers to report for candidates in the Community College District race.

'Protect the Vote' protests

The Raging Grannies donned Halloween costumes on October 31 and protested at the plaza in front of Kepler's Books and Cafe Borrone. They called for a full counting of all the votes in the presidential election with signs including "Count All the Votes" and "Our Vote is Our Power." Photo by Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo.

On Halloween, three different protests organized by local Raging Grannies groups dressed in orange and black and protested for American leaders to protect the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, should President Trump lose the election and not concede the presidency, according to a press release.

The Raging Grannies is a local activist organization that counts among its members women who are seniors and other individuals. They often wear costumes and bring a performative component to their demonstrations.

Two Raging Grannies in costume joined a dozen others on Oct 31 to call for the results of the 2020 Presidential Election to be protected. Photo by Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo.

The three protests were along El Camino Real in Menlo Park, Palo Alto and San Mateo. The Menlo Park protest was held in front of Kepler's Books, and according to a press release, protesters wore orange and black monarch butterfly costumes and performed a "Dance of Peace."

Protect the Results, a coalition that was formed to protect the election results if President Trump loses but does not concede, is organizing nationwide actions set for Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to a press release. One local protest to protect election results is scheduled Wednesday and set to start at 3 p.m. at Art Ventures Gallery at 888 Santa Cruz Ave. It was set to include a march to Facebook headquarters at 1 Hacker Way.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

The Raging Grannies did not want to wait until after Election Day, however, to hold their protest, said Ruth Robertson, a member of the advocacy group. "As Trump continues to make comments delegitimizing the integrity of our elections and implying that he won’t concede, concerned citizens across the country are planning to come together to demand that every vote be counted and to call for a peaceful transition of power," she said in a written statement. "The Grannies are on the streets now and support a mass mobilization of protesters in the event that valid election results are not honored."

Campaign finance updates

In the local race for the seat to represent Area 5 of the San Mateo County Community College District, which covers Menlo Park northeast of El Camino Real, East Palo Alto and Redwood City, there are three candidates running: John Pimentel, Lisa Hicks-Dumanske and Blair Whitney. While Whitney did not report any campaign fundraising, Pimentel reported his campaign has spent more than $200,000 and Hicks-Dumanske reported her campaign had spent just over $17,000.

More details about campaign fundraising are below. Access The Almanac's Voter Guide story about the candidates here.

John Pimentel

Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, San Mateo County Community College District Area 5 candidate John Pimentel raised $9,273 and spent $77,111. So far this year he has spent $200,527, most of which came from $150,000 he personally loaned to his campaign.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

He spent the money on yard signs, political data, campaign consultants, mailers and postage.

Top contributors included Mark Robinson of Greenbrae ($5,000), Thomas Stephenson of Atherton ($2,500), Charles Patton of Del Mar ($1,500), Alfredo Livas of Gardena ($1,000), Albert Pimentel of Los Gatos ($1,000), Albert Brodie of Sacramento ($500), Niv Persaud of Atlanta ($500), John Lamm of San Francisco ($259), Mike Rose of Menlo Park ($250), Carolyn Bowser of Menlo Park ($250) and Lauren Dutton of Oakland ($200).

In the $100 category he earned contributions from Michael Brownrigg, a Burlingame Councilman who ran for the state Senate seat earlier this year; Juanita Celaya of San Mateo, Lance Conn of Atherton, Doug Dillard of Belvedere Tiburon, Megan Freiermuth of Menlo Park, Theodore Garrish of Belmont, Scott Harshbarger of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Patrick Johnston of Stockton, Julie Justus McGinity of Redondo Beach, Neal Kaufman of Burlingame, Johnny Khamis, a council member in San Jose; Bradford Lewis of Redwood City , Mark Molumphy of Burlingame, Larry Moody, an East Palo Alto councilman; Hayden Price of Tracy, Michael Sousa of Lafayette, Stephen Taylor of West Hollywood, Natu Tuatagaloa of San Rafael, Ralph Vogel of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and Robert White of Sacramento.

Lisa Hicks-Dumanske

During the same time period – between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, Lisa Hicks Dumanske raised $2,423 and spent $11,757. This year, she has raised $20,958 and spent $17,292 and did not loan any personal funds to her campaign. She spent the funds on campaign literature and mailings as well as online ads.

Individual contributions were smaller than those received by Pimentel, but a larger proportion were from residents within the area in which she is campaigning. They included $150 each from Georgina LaBerge and Jane Taylor of Redwood City, and $100 each from A.E. Oyster of San Carlos, Maria Kramer of Redwood City, Carolyn Schutz of Redwood City, Nancy Brown of Redwood City, Helen Lomas of Redwood City, Gary Lancina of Glendale, Wisconsin, Kristi Panton of Menlo Park, Elizabeth Gomez of Redwood City, Judy Imperiale of Redwood City, Ann Mylod of Redwood City, David Vallerga of Emerald Hills, Jennifer Johnson of Daly City, and Holly Machette of San Carlos.

Craving a new voice in Peninsula dining?

Sign up for the Peninsula Foodist newsletter.

Sign up now

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Election Briefs: 'Protect the Vote' protests, campaign finance updates

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Nov 3, 2020, 11:54 am

On Election Day, some activism urging leaders to abide by the presidential election results is well underway, and more is expected. We also have a last round of campaign finance numbers to report for candidates in the Community College District race.

On Halloween, three different protests organized by local Raging Grannies groups dressed in orange and black and protested for American leaders to protect the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, should President Trump lose the election and not concede the presidency, according to a press release.

The Raging Grannies is a local activist organization that counts among its members women who are seniors and other individuals. They often wear costumes and bring a performative component to their demonstrations.

The three protests were along El Camino Real in Menlo Park, Palo Alto and San Mateo. The Menlo Park protest was held in front of Kepler's Books, and according to a press release, protesters wore orange and black monarch butterfly costumes and performed a "Dance of Peace."

Protect the Results, a coalition that was formed to protect the election results if President Trump loses but does not concede, is organizing nationwide actions set for Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to a press release. One local protest to protect election results is scheduled Wednesday and set to start at 3 p.m. at Art Ventures Gallery at 888 Santa Cruz Ave. It was set to include a march to Facebook headquarters at 1 Hacker Way.

The Raging Grannies did not want to wait until after Election Day, however, to hold their protest, said Ruth Robertson, a member of the advocacy group. "As Trump continues to make comments delegitimizing the integrity of our elections and implying that he won’t concede, concerned citizens across the country are planning to come together to demand that every vote be counted and to call for a peaceful transition of power," she said in a written statement. "The Grannies are on the streets now and support a mass mobilization of protesters in the event that valid election results are not honored."

In the local race for the seat to represent Area 5 of the San Mateo County Community College District, which covers Menlo Park northeast of El Camino Real, East Palo Alto and Redwood City, there are three candidates running: John Pimentel, Lisa Hicks-Dumanske and Blair Whitney. While Whitney did not report any campaign fundraising, Pimentel reported his campaign has spent more than $200,000 and Hicks-Dumanske reported her campaign had spent just over $17,000.

More details about campaign fundraising are below. Access The Almanac's Voter Guide story about the candidates here.

John Pimentel

Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, San Mateo County Community College District Area 5 candidate John Pimentel raised $9,273 and spent $77,111. So far this year he has spent $200,527, most of which came from $150,000 he personally loaned to his campaign.

He spent the money on yard signs, political data, campaign consultants, mailers and postage.

Top contributors included Mark Robinson of Greenbrae ($5,000), Thomas Stephenson of Atherton ($2,500), Charles Patton of Del Mar ($1,500), Alfredo Livas of Gardena ($1,000), Albert Pimentel of Los Gatos ($1,000), Albert Brodie of Sacramento ($500), Niv Persaud of Atlanta ($500), John Lamm of San Francisco ($259), Mike Rose of Menlo Park ($250), Carolyn Bowser of Menlo Park ($250) and Lauren Dutton of Oakland ($200).

In the $100 category he earned contributions from Michael Brownrigg, a Burlingame Councilman who ran for the state Senate seat earlier this year; Juanita Celaya of San Mateo, Lance Conn of Atherton, Doug Dillard of Belvedere Tiburon, Megan Freiermuth of Menlo Park, Theodore Garrish of Belmont, Scott Harshbarger of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Patrick Johnston of Stockton, Julie Justus McGinity of Redondo Beach, Neal Kaufman of Burlingame, Johnny Khamis, a council member in San Jose; Bradford Lewis of Redwood City , Mark Molumphy of Burlingame, Larry Moody, an East Palo Alto councilman; Hayden Price of Tracy, Michael Sousa of Lafayette, Stephen Taylor of West Hollywood, Natu Tuatagaloa of San Rafael, Ralph Vogel of Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, and Robert White of Sacramento.

Lisa Hicks-Dumanske

During the same time period – between Sept. 20 and Oct. 17, Lisa Hicks Dumanske raised $2,423 and spent $11,757. This year, she has raised $20,958 and spent $17,292 and did not loan any personal funds to her campaign. She spent the funds on campaign literature and mailings as well as online ads.

Individual contributions were smaller than those received by Pimentel, but a larger proportion were from residents within the area in which she is campaigning. They included $150 each from Georgina LaBerge and Jane Taylor of Redwood City, and $100 each from A.E. Oyster of San Carlos, Maria Kramer of Redwood City, Carolyn Schutz of Redwood City, Nancy Brown of Redwood City, Helen Lomas of Redwood City, Gary Lancina of Glendale, Wisconsin, Kristi Panton of Menlo Park, Elizabeth Gomez of Redwood City, Judy Imperiale of Redwood City, Ann Mylod of Redwood City, David Vallerga of Emerald Hills, Jennifer Johnson of Daly City, and Holly Machette of San Carlos.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.