Atherton: Incumbent Elizabeth Lewis and newcomer lead in council race

Incumbent Elizabeth Lewis and newcomer Diana Hawkins-Manuelian have taken an early lead Tuesday night for two open seats on the Atherton City Council. Incumbent Cary Wiest is trailing behind the two.

With 54.7% of votes counted, Lewis is leading with 36.8% of the vote. Hawkins-Maunelian has 27%, while Wiest has 22% and newcomer Christine David has 14%, according to results posted by the San Mateo County Elections Office at 9 p.m. These results include vote-by-mail ballots received in the mail, at a vote center or in a drop box on or before Oct. 28.

This race marks the first time in six years there has been a contested election in town.

Mayor Rick DeGolia made waves when he endorsed Hawkins-Manuelian over Wiest because she opposes the town detaching from the Menlo Park Fire Protection District, while claiming that Wiest is in favor of it. Wiest denies he has ever supported separation from the fire district.

Talks of separation were spurred by a 2016 fire services study, which showed a disparity between the fixed percentage of property tax revenues from Atherton that fund the fire district and how much it actually costs the district to provide emergency response services to the town.